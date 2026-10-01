I am one of the four witnesses (Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Michael Yeaden, and myself) in the Netherlands genocide and bioweapons civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, Pfizer, et al.

As I posted about last spring, the hearing at the Trial Court is October 22, 2026.

I was asked by Attorney Peter Stassen to attend the proceedings in person. I am one of the two witnesses that will be attending in person. I submitted four statements to the Court that have been accepted. My primary purpose is to authenticate Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit and legal view. Even if not allowed to take the stand, Attorney Peter Stassen may be consulting with us during the proceedings.

In March, I flew in the morning of the Court hearing and then flew home the next day. This was not intentional. I had planned to fly in the day before, but my flight got cancelled. Spending two days at the airport and then flying there and flying back the next day had severe adverse affects on my congestive heart failure.

So, this time I am going at a slower pace. I am leaving Monday October 19 and arriving Tuesday October 20 and flying home Saturday October 24. The Court date is Thursday October 22. If my flights get cancelled again, I will at least arrive a day earlier. I will also have a day to decompress after the day at Court before flying back.

I am trying to raise $5,000 to recoup the cost of the trip and the loss of work for the week. If you would like to donate, I set up a GiveSendGo, or you can donate through Ko-Fi. Donations may also be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134.

Of course, only donate if you can afford to do so.

There will be more information on the case coming out in the days ahead.

The case is a civil case on behalf of injured plaintiffs against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, Pfizer, et al. The case asserts that genocide and the use of bioweapons were used with mRNA nanoparticle injections. If you have not seen it, watch Attorney Peter Stassen’s Presentation at the March Appellate Hearing

Netherlands Hearing in Bioweapons Genocide Case Against Bill Gates, et al. Dubbed In English

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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