I am one of the four witnesses (Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Michael Yeaden, and myself) in the Netherlands genocide and bioweapons civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, Pfizer, et al.
As I posted about last spring, the hearing at the Trial Court is October 22, 2026.
I was asked by Attorney Peter Stassen to attend the proceedings in person. I am one of the two witnesses that will be attending in person. I submitted four statements to the Court that have been accepted. My primary purpose is to authenticate Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit and legal view. Even if not allowed to take the stand, Attorney Peter Stassen may be consulting with us during the proceedings.
In March, I flew in the morning of the Court hearing and then flew home the next day. This was not intentional. I had planned to fly in the day before, but my flight got cancelled. Spending two days at the airport and then flying there and flying back the next day had severe adverse affects on my congestive heart failure.
So, this time I am going at a slower pace. I am leaving Monday October 19 and arriving Tuesday October 20 and flying home Saturday October 24. The Court date is Thursday October 22. If my flights get cancelled again, I will at least arrive a day earlier. I will also have a day to decompress after the day at Court before flying back.
I am trying to raise $5,000 to recoup the cost of the trip and the loss of work for the week. If you would like to donate, I set up a GiveSendGo, or you can donate through Ko-Fi. Donations may also be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134.
Of course, only donate if you can afford to do so.
There will be more information on the case coming out in the days ahead.
The case is a civil case on behalf of injured plaintiffs against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, Pfizer, et al. The case asserts that genocide and the use of bioweapons were used with mRNA nanoparticle injections. If you have not seen it, watch Attorney Peter Stassen’s Presentation at the March Appellate Hearing
Netherlands Hearing in Bioweapons Genocide Case Against Bill Gates, et al. Dubbed In English
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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Praying for you, your health, :(, and your trip.
Glad to be a paying subscriber.
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.