Event Honoring Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo with the Guardian of Health & Liberty Award - Thursday - 10/2/2025 - Venice Florida - Freedom Health Connect
I will be attending as a guest. Hope to see you there!
Speakers include Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Marivic Villa, Breanna Ladapo, and Dr. William Makis.
🌟 An Evening of Truth & Courage in Venice 🌟
On Thursday, October 2nd, join us at the Venice Community Center for a powerful night of unity and inspiration!
🚨 The 3 Big C’s: Cancer, Censorship & Courage 🚨
🎤 Keynote Speaker: Dr. William Makis — sharing vital insights from his research and frontline perspective
💎 Honoring Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo with the Guardian of Health & Liberty Award
💬 Live panel + Q&A led by Brianna Ladapo with Dr. Trozzi, Dr. Villa & Dr. Makis
📅 Thursday, Oct 2, 2025
📍 Venice Community Center | 326 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL
Check in at 4 PM
🎟 Tickets & Access:
General Seating - $25
Reserved Seating – $45
Freedom Experience Ticket – $100 (includes 4–5 PM private Meet & Greet with Dr. Ladapo, light bites & spritzers, photo opportunity, front two rows reserved — only 35 available!)
Exhibitor Tables – $100 (includes 1 General Admission ticket; limited to 15 tables)
✨ This is more than an event — it’s a movement. Come stand for truth, health, freedom, and courage with a community that refuses to be silent.
For Tickets and More Info Click Here!!!
