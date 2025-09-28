I will be attending as a guest. Hope to see you there!

Speakers include Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Marivic Villa, Breanna Ladapo, and Dr. William Makis.

Buy Tickets

🌟 An Evening of Truth & Courage in Venice 🌟

On Thursday, October 2nd, join us at the Venice Community Center for a powerful night of unity and inspiration!

🚨 The 3 Big C’s: Cancer, Censorship & Courage 🚨

🎤 Keynote Speaker: Dr. William Makis — sharing vital insights from his research and frontline perspective

💎 Honoring Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo with the Guardian of Health & Liberty Award

💬 Live panel + Q&A led by Brianna Ladapo with Dr. Trozzi, Dr. Villa & Dr. Makis

📅 Thursday, Oct 2, 2025

📍 Venice Community Center | 326 Nokomis Ave S, Venice, FL

Check in at 4 PM

🎟 Tickets & Access:

General Seating - $25

Reserved Seating – $45

Freedom Experience Ticket – $100 (includes 4–5 PM private Meet & Greet with Dr. Ladapo, light bites & spritzers, photo opportunity, front two rows reserved — only 35 available!)

Exhibitor Tables – $100 (includes 1 General Admission ticket; limited to 15 tables)

✨ This is more than an event — it’s a movement. Come stand for truth, health, freedom, and courage with a community that refuses to be silent.

For Tickets and More Info Click Here!!!

Share

Refer a friend