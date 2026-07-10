Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Mary helms's avatar
Mary helms
21h

HB 187 was signed while RDS was in Israel wasn't it?

I agree with Kent - this law needs serious scrutiny. It needs to be repealed. Like that will ever happen.

And what about the anti-terrorist legislation RDS is set to sign, or maybe did already sign? Today one group is deigned terrorist, tomorrow maybe that law gets applied to the terrorists who don't receive their scheduled implant or daily dose of SOMA.

You can't make up the shenanigans of those elected in the free state of Florida.

Occupied state of Florida LOL thanks for that one.

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1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
Kent's avatar
Kent
1dEdited

Thanks Dr Sansone for this update. Reading what the FL Supreme Court decided makes me think

HB 187, passed in 2024 should be put to the same test. HB187 officially defines antisemitism. It adopts the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition, encompassing hatred, rhetorical or physical manifestations against Jewish individuals, Holocaust denial, and certain demonizing language regarding Israel

I've often thought this "law" should be questioned as far as FREEDOM of SPEECH and had no business being written into FL law and it was entirely inappropriate for the governor to give it his

imprimatur favoring one ethnicity, religion etc over another. DeSantis has done a lot of good over his sojourn but he annoys me frequently with his odd loyalties.

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