The Florida Republican Assembly is a private organization not the legislature of the State of Florida. On March 1 of 2023 FRA had passed my original ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution after it was passed at Lee County GOP. The resolution declared COVID injections to be Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction. This follow up resolution is more detailed and mentions that the World Council for Health Florida recently declared MRNA nanoparticle injections Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction and endorsed my bill.

The more people and organizations saying the MRNA injections are a bioweapon the more pressure applied. Do not support any health freedom organizations that does not declare MRNA injections to be a weapon. Do not donate to candidates that do not declare MRNA nanoparticle injections a bioweapon.

I recently filed a peer reviewed journal article stating virus and vaccine violated Biological Weapons convention and Surgeon General Ladapo’s statement in his official capacity that MRNA are a poison in my case.

Please reach out to legislators locally wherever you are and try and find a legislator to introduce my bill. It is the only bill that recognizes the MRNA injections are already illegal and creates a criminal and civil penalty for non enforcement. This link has all 50 state versions that can be downloaded.

Below is the FRA resolution.

Fra Ban Mrna Biological Agents Dem Edits Copy 4.11MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

