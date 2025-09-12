Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
8h

Praying!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
7h

Here's a page describing CDC ‘vaccine’ scheduling and *excipients* per-vaccine. Doctors (somehow) believe injecting poisonious cocktails directly into human bloodstreams will improve life expectancy… Vaccine Excipient Summary >>> MELLOWKAT >>> August 12, 2025 >>> https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/vaccine-excipient-summary

Read the lists of modified "cell cultures" as *excipients* incorporated into childhood 'vaccine' schedules. “Trust the science”… Then read *definitions* as per Cornell Legal Institute. >>> 18 U.S. Code § 178 - Definitions >>> https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/178

Hello?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture