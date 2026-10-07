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TOMORROW: Stand for Medical Freedom in Lake Mary

HE STOOD UP FOR OUR FAMILIES. NOW LET’S STAND WITH HIM.

Friends,

Tomorrow, Thursday, October 8, join us in Lake Mary for the Florida Department of Health’s public hearing on proposed changes to school immunization requirements.

This is an opportunity to speak up for informed consent, parental rights, and medical freedom, and to show our support for Dr. Joseph Ladapo and his team.

WHEN

Thursday, October 8, 2026

9 a.m. to noon ET, or until the hearing concludes, whichever comes first

WHERE

Orlando Marriott Lake Mary

Grand Ballrooms E, F, G & H

1501 International Parkway

Lake Mary, FL 32746

Come early. Bring a friend. Be prepared to speak.

If you plan to offer public comment, prepare a focused, respectful statement of about two minutes and follow the hearing’s instructions for signing up and speaking. Share why this issue matters to you and your family.

Even if you don’t speak, your presence matters. Let’s fill the room with families and community members who care about protecting medical choice.

Please plan to stay afterward as we gather to thank Dr. Ladapo and his team, with an opportunity for photos if available.

Forward this email, invite your neighbors, and help us spread the word today.

BRING A FRIEND. FILL THE ROOM.

IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

Susan Sweetin

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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