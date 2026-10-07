Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
7h

I have Dr. Ladapo's book and I greatly admire him and the good work he is doing!

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
6h

The view as you cross the causeway at Lake Mary is gorgeous.

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