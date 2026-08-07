Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6d

..."This must be why we have a crime free America"...'bout time someone recognized that. Come the next great lockdown, these things will be used to control the streets and neighborhoods.

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Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
6d

FOR SURE. I saw the man protesting in St Petersburg. I was there but now aware of the Flock cameras until I got back. I saw them but did not know what I was looking at until I got back.

I am totally opposed to Flock cameras and the excuse of "SAVING THE CHILDREN" is not acceptable. Mass surveillance of license plates is the NORM in FLORIDA. I would think that DeSantis administration would not be for this: according to news reports it is supported by his administration. I did notice that ST PETE's and the Gulfport side of Florida is run by the Democrats.. I get why locals police would want it. REGARDLESS.. MONITORING OF LICENSE PLATES IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. NOT ACCEPTABLE and for sure "like you said":Flock cameras are AI-powered, solar-powered Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs). The cameras take a snapshot and create a digital fingerprint. The cameras read license plates and identify the registered state and create a vehicle fingerprint by identifying the vehicles color, make, model, and body type, even retaining specific details such as roof cracks, bumper stickers, dents, trailers, or scratches. It also retains metadata such as the exact timestamp, direction of travel, and location. SO A.I POWERED.. not a fan.. until proven to work.. and Solar powered in Florida is Ok. the small units but still are not good for the environment when disposed of.. I know I used to have a Solar roof in the 80s. I could write more but Florida in general is the most "surveilled place" I have ever been in since I was in LONDON many years ago. IT IS THE PRINCIPLE OF IT.

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