Flock Cameras have sprung up all across the United States. These cameras are all across America, from Florida to California. From Blue State to Red State, regardless of which political party is in power, these cameras are appearing. It is simply amazing how Republicans and Democrats can all work together, or at least look the other way, while a prison-style surveillance grid is being deployed along our roadways from sea to shining sea.

Flock cameras are AI-powered, solar-powered Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs). The cameras take a snapshot and create a digital fingerprint. The cameras read license plates and identify the registered state and create a vehicle fingerprint by identifying the vehicles color, make, model, and body type, even retaining specific details such as roof cracks, bumper stickers, dents, trailers, or scratches. It also retains metadata such as the exact timestamp, direction of travel, and location.

Allegedly the cameras allow police to create real time hot lists to compare vehicles against crime databases and retroactively search the activities of vehicles related to crime scenes. Police can also track vehicle histories across state lines. This must be why we have a crime free America.

Make no mistake. The cameras are not being deployed to catch criminals. The cameras are being deployed to criminalize citizenship.

These cameras create a permanent map of law-abiding citizens and can record exactly where you sleep, work, worship, or socialize, completely destroying the right to move anonymously in an alleged free society. The cameras can be used to target political dissent by tracking who attended rallies and protests and can retroactively search the cameras surrounding the event to log the vehicle descriptions, license plates, and identities of every attendee. Cross state surveillance allows one state to police actions in another state.

This is all done without a search warrant or probable cause. General warrants were one of the primary causes leading to the American Revolution.

Flock cameras criminalize citizenship and create the further unlawful disparity of power between civilians and the government they employ. Flock cameras further the inversion of power that already exists between government and the people.

Flock cameras will be used to restrict driving and enforce energy or climate lockdowns. In cities like London, massive networks of ALPR cameras are actively used to enforce the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and congestion boundaries. If a human enters the zone with a non compliant vehicle or during restricted hours they will be mailed an excessive fine.

As the illegal war with Iran continues, will this lead to energy lockdowns or driving restrictions?

Flock cameras would certainly be used to enforce such restrictions. Imagine if Flock cameras existed during the COVID tyranny era. The severity of the oppression would have been much worse.

Massachusetts, California, and Oregon are already exploring ways to restrict driving by taxing Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT). Flock cameras can easily be used to support a tax oppression scheme based on miles travelled. Gas taxes are already accomplishing this, however that is not oppressive enough. An energy lockdown in the foreseeable future would almost certainly utilize Flock cameras to punish drivers.

If not stopped, Flock cameras will be used to geofence civilians in 15 minute cities in the future. Leaving your designated area will lead to fines and imprisonment. The cameras will also be used to enforce proximity laws limiting civilian interaction based on social credit scores.

It is naïve to presume these unlawful cameras exist for benign purposes. The only reason to increase power over others is to satisfy an intent to exert power over others. Think of it like an object in motion staying in motion. An entity seeking and consuming power continues to do so until stopped.

It is vitally important to conceptualize the deployment of Flock cameras not merely as an unconstitutional violation of the 4th Amendment, and an abuse of technology. Flock cameras must also be viewed as severe pathology, a systemic manifestation of Psychopathic Authoritarianism, enhanced by technological advancement.

In my upcoming book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, I detail the individual and systemic pathology of Psychopathic Authoritarian Disorder (PAD) and the recurrent societal manifestation of Psychopathic Authoritarianism. Fear and control are vital elements in the Psychopathic Authoritarian system as it drives the Dark Tetrad of sadism, narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy. I describe this in great detail I my book, so I will not do so here.

A system of government that monitors civilians without a warrant or probable cause is akin to an insanely jealous lover that monitors your every move, questions your every action and interaction, and violates your basic autonomy and freedom of consciousness. Such behavior is not remotely normal or healthy. A healthy well-adjusted person would not put up with such nonsense. Likewise, a healthy collection of individuals would not put up with such nonsense on the systemic level from government.

If your romantic partner had zero trust in you, it would be naïve to place trust in them. If the government has zero trust in the people, why would the people place any trust in that government?

Whether it is monitoring online activity or monitoring your movements on the roadway, a system of government that engages in such activities is a rogue system of government and must be rebuffed.

On the other hand, the government has what seems to be a perpetual stream of secrets. Secret programs, secret agencies, classified programs and documents, secret wars, and so on. The idea that a government can legitimately have secrets is antithetical to the concept of a Constitutional Republic.

The people controlling the money supply, media, and the government are suffering from severe PAD. Understanding the surveillance state as a severe pathology is necessary to facilitate the reconceptualizing of a proper relationship between government and the people. Psychopathic Authoritarianism is a disease of the soul that has become a systemic threat to our species.

Regardless of the situation, Psychopathic Authoritarians utilize it to argue for more power and control. This is not a healthy functional response to the current domestic or world situation. Once you realize that you are dealing with people with a dangerous pathology it then becomes imperative to create restrictive boundaries and limit power to those with PAD.

Contrast the attitude of those with PAD with that of James Madison. James Madison was a combat veteran and was present in the darkest hours of the American Revolution and fought at the battle of Trenton, the turning point of the war. As President, during the war of 1812, after the British burned the White House to the ground, and First Lady Dolley Madison had to flee the White House salvaging the unflattering iconic portrait of an elderly George Washington, even after that, Madison, the father of the Constitution, did not violate the Bill of Rights. Madison did not use this event as an excuse to usurp liberty. Madison had faith in the freedom and Natural Rights preserved in the U.S. Constitution.

Note: General Andrew Jackson did institute martial law in Louisiana; however, Madison would only know of this after the fact.

When people with severe pathology at work entailing a lust for power that supersedes all reason, seek to usurp human dignity and human liberty, Americans must keep James Madison in mind. With the White House burning to the ground and his wife fleeing the scene, Madison valued human liberty and dignity more than the lust for power.

In Federalist paper number 40, Madison, while paraphrasing the Declaration of Independence, asserts that the right to revolution is transcendent. Such an understanding mandates a government that treads lightly. The United States government and the 50 state governments, including local governments, are operating illegally. This situation must be corrected.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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