Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Dina deVries's avatar
Dina deVries
25m

Would Dr. Lapado be able to speak on your behalf?

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
11m

Massive appreciation for being in this fight and exposing the woeful corruption.

Criminals do not want exposure, and use any means possible to prevent.

They are losing as exposure is inevitable. This effort can be amplified by any and

all who can forward it to innumeral contacts.

Still do not comprehend why DeSantis is on the wrong side of the Bioweapon...

Plan B may be extrajudicial public awareness campaign.

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