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Screen Shot and pdf of Appellees Motion is Below

Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a Response through their attorney in Opposition to Oral Argument today in the Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Case. This was a response to Dr. Joseph Sansone’s Request/Motion for Oral Argument.

The Response was largely a boiler plate response and will not likely impact whether the 1DCA grants Oral Argument. Oral Argument is not a right and is only granted if the Court thinks it is necessary to decide the case. The granting or denying of oral argument does not indicate how the court will decide an appeal.

Sansone filed his Motion/Request for Oral Argument on April 1, 2026.

Sansone stated:

“The Governor and Attorney General are terrified of Oral Argument. The First District Court of Appeal live streams Oral Argument. That may cut through the censorship. They do not want the public to know that they are continuing to facilitate mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the State of Florida, despite Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, labelling mRNA as “poison”, and the Florida Department of Health stating that mRNA is a potential threat to the human genome.”

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist litigating pro se to get the MRNA injections and products off the market because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Sansone argues that his congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery were the result of involuntary environmental exposure via shedding. Sansone also argues that the continued distribution of these weapons of mass destruction poses a direct threat of harm to himself and 23 million Floridians. Sansone asserts that the involuntary exposure via shedding is in violation of Florida’s health freedom law, and the well documented harms from the injections violate several Constitutional provisions.

Dr. Sansone filed his Initial Complaint on December 1, 2024. This case was dismissed sua sponte (on its own volition) by the Trial Court Judge shortly afterward. Sansone won an appeal on procedural grounds on November 12, 2025. In December of 2025, after filing an Emergency Motion for a Preliminary Injunction seeking an evidentiary hearing, in which Sansone stated the intention to subpoena Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who has stated that MRNA is poison, the Trial Court dismissed the case again, sua sponte.

Sansone is seeking an injunction prohibiting the Governor and Attorney General from continuing to facilitate MRNA injections and products in the State of Florida because they constitute biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Sansone states that the Governor’s continued facilitation of these weapons of mass destruction against Floridians constitute actual crimes against humanity.

Sansone’s initial 80-page complaint includes an additional 50 plus pages of affidavits from legal, medical, and pharmaceutical industry experts asserting that the COVID 19/mRNA injections are bioweapons. Affidavits were provided by Francis Boyle, J.D., PhD; Karen Kingston; Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD; Rima Laibow, M.D.; Andrew Zywiec, M.D.; Marivic Villa, M.D., and Avery Brinkley, M.D.. Dr. Ben Marble, M.D., and Dr. Paul Alexander, PhD. Affidavits were later obtained from Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, and Funeral Director Richard, Hirschman.

Dr. Boyle lobbied for and drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Sansone states that Boyle’s affidavit does not just reflect an expert legal opinion. it demonstrates legislative intent. An Overview of Dr. Boyle’s Legal View can be read here.

The record of this case is very extensive as it includes a prior appeal and many Supplemental Authorities in the prior and current appeal, and multiple filings during two stints at the Trial Court.

Below are some of the important filings relevant to this current Appeal.

Screen Shot and pdf of Appellees Motion is Below

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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260410 Appellees' Response In Opp 206KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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