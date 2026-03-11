Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sharon's avatar
sharon
3h

the video would not play .

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
2h

Powerful presentation - deep gratitude & blessings to ALL the Truth Warriors for the Truth doesn't lie. In God we Trust ...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture