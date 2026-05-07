A recent story put out by Axios claimed that there is a one page memo that will bring about an end to the Iran war that is very close to being negotiated. Unfortunately, Professor Mohamed Marandi, who was part of the Iranian delegation in Pakistan that included Vice President JD Vance, apparent Israeli agents Witkoff, and Kushner, stated the next day that the report was false and suggested that Trump, Kushner, et al., are making a fortune manipulating the market.

The Trump administration continues to put out false narratives that Iran is fractured and that no leadership exists. These stories appear to be completely false. The Iranian foreign minister recently met with Putin, as well as his Chinese counterparts.

There are certain realities that America’s defeat to Iran pose. Yes, America lost the war against Iran. There is no other way to look at it. When two nations attack another nation with the purpose of conquering that nation and the defending nation repels the invaders and remains sovereign, that is a military victory. To look at it otherwise would require rewriting every history book.

The U.S. and Israel launched the attack to bring about regime change, stop the enrichment of Uranian, with a bogus cover story of stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons, and so on. Since all credible reports indicate that Iran was not trying to seek a nuclear weapon, none of the original stated objectives of the war have been achieved. The U.S. walks away from this war humiliated and weaker than when it started.

The U.S. aura of military invincibility has been shattered. The illegality of launching a war of aggression by sneak attack in the midst of negotiations has damaged U.S. credibility as has Trumps disrespect for other nations. American allies’ economies are being severely damaged because of the war and the world risks global recession and depression, if not economic collapse, as a result of this reckless endeavor. In addition to massive energy shortages, there is the prospect of global food shortages and famine in certain regions of the world due to the war. U.S bases in the region were severely damaged as America appears to have prioritized defending Israel over its own bases. Although, in fairness, the bases were largely indefensible.

U.S. missile supplies have been depleted and can’t be restored very quickly. This was revealed that a robust missile defense system can limit the impact of air craft carriers and their supporting ship as they have to stay 500 miles off shore to prevent being hit by missiles. The cost effectiveness of low cost drones in depleting expensive missile defense systems has been demonstrated.

A major vulnerability in U.S. military defense has been demonstrated. The countries that have the manufacturing capacity to mass produce missiles and drones will win future wars. Although, this shouldn’t be a surprise. The U.S. dominated the 20th century because of its robust economy and manufacturing capability. That was the true American exceptionalism.

That capacity is gone. This was increasingly evident in the later half of the 20th century. Especially evident in the 1990s with the Perot and Buchanan movements as a deliberate move to deport the U.S. industrial manufacturing base to China and elsewhere was conducted. Many of these well paying jobs were replaced with high paying government jobs. The inflation was hidden with cheap imports. Massive immigration was used to supply cheap labor, ethnic cleansing, and disrupt social cohesion. As government grew the deficit grew. This went on hyperdrive after the September 11, 2001, false flag attacks on the World Trade Center. The resulting surveillance police state, and Iraq and Afghanistan wars, were deliberately designed to explode the deficit and inhibit American prosperity and liberty. Fleecing the U.S. while using it to go on endless wars.

Trump capitalized on this by campaigning against these wars and promising to rebuild America’s manufacturing base, stop illegal immigraiton, i.e.. Make America Great Again. Instead, we’ve seen insider trading, market manipulation, a betrayal of his supporters, and an allegiance to Israel over America. Trump is continuing FISA, pushing for programable money, AI databases to control the population, and so on.

Although it incurred much damage, Iran walks away stronger than before the war. Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, something they did not do before the war. America can’t do anything about it unless it moved beyond conventional weapons, which would be disastrous. Much of the world, currently hurting from the economic fallout of the war against Iran, views Iran with newfound respect. Iran was targeted with a sneak attack and withstood the onslaught of U.S. and Israeli bombing for 40 days or so. While Israeli’s hide in bunkers when the missiles reign down on them, Iranians gather at town squares awaiting the bombs.

The Trump administration can claim military victory as much as it wants, but that will not change the reality. Seeking to achieve in negotiations what could not be achieved through military force is equally futile.

Iran China, and Russia have moved together as a result of the war. The war is putting the U.S. on a path toward conflict with China, which relies on oil from Iran, even as Europe and Russia move closer toward war.

What could go wrong?

Creating economic scarcity, energy, and even food shortages enhance government control over populations. If we conceptualize the Iran war as a further attempt to hasten and facilitate the demise of Western civilization, then the possibility of energy lockdowns, food rationing, and even another plandemic, is not out of the question. There is an attack on the world population. The demise of America is necessary for this to come to fruition. Or at least, what we consider America to be.

Another plandemic could be in the works. This time potentially with the Hantavirus. The familiar story line of the cruise ship quarantined with infected passengers is being played. The absurdity of this should be evident and pointed out by Sasha Latypova and others. Nicholas Hulscher reports that there are 13 Hantavirus vaccines in the works.

Whether this narrative becomes a full blown scam like COVID or not is yet to be determined. That may depend on whether they decide to spray the nano dust with the newest biosynthetic agent or not. They could still go with the ticks.

One thing is for certain, when government offers the solutions, it is extremely likely that government created the problem. Awareness and an awake population are the best defense against endless war, endless control, enless pandemics, and endless lies.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi, GiveSendGo, or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend