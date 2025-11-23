I was on USAWatchdog.com with Greg Hunter to discuss my case against Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier to stop the MRNA Bioweapon Injections and Products in the State of Florida.

Dr. Joe Sansone is a Florida psychotherapist and has been one of the only people to sue his state to stop the CV19 mRNA bioweapon vaccines. His case was thrown out of court last December, but an appeal allowed his case to continue. Dr. Sansone plans to put on a court case to prove the shots should be pulled off the market. This should not be hard to do in light of a recent CDC decision that says the “CV19 vaccines are not safe and effective.” Sansone explains, “I am not asking for money. What I am asking for is for the court to issue an injunction prohibiting the governor and attorney general to allow the continued distribution of the mRNA nanoparticle injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I am saying it violates our basic rights in the Florida Constitution, which gives us the basic right to life. . .. I am also suing because I have a reasonable expectation of safety in public spaces and because of the shedding people have with the CV19 mRNA vax–it is a problem. All I am arguing is to stop the shots.”

