I was on Unrestricted Warfare with James Grundvig yesterday discussing my upcoming book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Preorder now!

We discussed the book in detail and how it applies to current events.

On this special episode (No. 292) of “Unrestricted Warfare,” James Grundvig dives deep into Dr. Joseph Sansone’s new book, “Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul” and how the Covid psyop exposed all of the narcissistic and sadistic behavior, and the groupthink of the fools that followed them. You can pre-order the book:

https://amzn.to/4wVuxl5

Click here or the image below to watch the interview.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend