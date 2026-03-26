I was on Truth Be Told roundtable yesterday. Todd Callender wasn’t there though. I was on with Jamie Scher, Doc Nanda (https://www.docnanda.com) and Carolyn Blakeman (http://www.formerfedsgroup.org)

Click on this link or the image below to watch.

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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