I spent Columbus Day with my friend, Attorney Todd Callender, talking about my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Order Now! We also briefly discussed the upcoming Netherlands Case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, etc.

Click this link or the image below to watch. Rumble link is below too.

CloutHub: https://new.clouthub.com/wpstream_vod/truth-be-told-dr-joseph-sansone/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7gqf6c-truth-be-told-dr.-joseph-sansone.html

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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