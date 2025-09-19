I was on the Shannon Joy Show on Wednesday 9-7-2025. I come on about 58 minutes in. We discussed my case and bill as well as briefly touching on the Netherlands case. We also discussed RFK Jr., Trump, DeSantis, AG Pam, Bondi, etc.

Click here or the image below to view video.

