I will be on the Patriots Prayer Podcast with the Bearded Patriots (I will be clean shaven) tonight at 7PM Eastern, 4 PM Pacific. We will be talking about my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. ORDER NOW!

You can click on this link or the image below to view the livestream.

Patriot Confederation Substack (Archives): https://patriotconfederation.substack.com/

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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