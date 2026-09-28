I was on the Jeff Dornik Show discussing my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Order now! We also talked about the political climate, midterms, Trump, Iran war, diesel, gas, and food prices, and more….

BTW - I think Jeff’s AI added hair. I’ll take it…lol

Click on this Link or the Image Below to Watch Interview.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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