Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Cara Besh's avatar
Cara Besh
2h

"TV is soiling our souls" - very descriptive and true.

Jeremiah has a true voice for radio!

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Rosemary Marshall's avatar
Rosemary Marshall
5h

Two great people. Thank you.

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