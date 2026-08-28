I was on the Bassline Podcast with Jeremiah Hosea discussing my upcoming book Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Preorder now!

In this one hour interview we discussed the book in detail and current events within the context of Psychopathic Authoritarianism.

Jeremiah’s Substack.

To listen to the interview click here or the image below.

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