I was on the Alex Jones Show updating on the Netherlands Case, discussing my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, and other related issues.

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Hour Two ( I come on about 33 minutes in)

Hour Three ( I am on full hour)

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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