I was on the Alex Jones Show updating on the Netherlands Case, discussing my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, and other related issues.
Watch on X
Watch on Rumble
Hour Two ( I come on about 33 minutes in)
Hour Three ( I am on full hour)
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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Watched live! You KILLED it! 👏👏👏💪💪💪
It is so humiliating when serial killers have the protection of the courts and of nations. But thank you—thank you so much—for exposing this!