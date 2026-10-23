Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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GiGi's avatar
GiGi
7h

Watched live! You KILLED it! 👏👏👏💪💪💪

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V Z's avatar
V Z
8h

It is so humiliating when serial killers have the protection of the courts and of nations. But thank you—thank you so much—for exposing this!

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