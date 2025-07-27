Dr. Joseph Sansone on Hello World Podcast - 7/24/2025 - Humanity vs. technology and challenges on the road
I was on the Hello World Podcast with Magdalena and Christy recently discussing my case to get the shots off the market and my bill. We also discussed technocracy in general. Click here to listen or the image below.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
In regards to alleged generation X qualities, versus the "boomer" generation.
Progress:
"We've progressed from a generation of experts that graduated from hiding under their desks,
to a generation of experts hiding behind their desks." - Paul Vonharnish - (3/14/2022)
Really appreciate Joseph Sansone. I live in Somerset County NJ and am in touch with some grass roots human/medical freedom advocacy groups. We even held a rally at Rutgers in May, 2021 to stop mandatory jabs for Rutgers students (funny they never forced it on faculty or employees - just the kids). They should change the name of the place to Johnson & Johnson U. I going to do something since as a retiree I’ve got a fair amount of time and a fair number of dedicated friends. If all things were fair, Jersey would probably be a red state like neighboring PA. Whether we succeed this time, or the next, or the next after that, it something extremely worthwhile and rewarding. We keep thinking that the only way to ever get things done is to go to the top. We all can see its next to impossible on a state level. But what if we work from the ground up? And that gives you and me and anybody else wherever we are a chance to same humanity. What better way to finish off my life.