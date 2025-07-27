Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Paul Vonharnish
4d

In regards to alleged generation X qualities, versus the "boomer" generation.

"We've progressed from a generation of experts that graduated from hiding under their desks,

to a generation of experts hiding behind their desks." - Paul Vonharnish - (3/14/2022)

Jeff Schreiber
4d

Really appreciate Joseph Sansone. I live in Somerset County NJ and am in touch with some grass roots human/medical freedom advocacy groups. We even held a rally at Rutgers in May, 2021 to stop mandatory jabs for Rutgers students (funny they never forced it on faculty or employees - just the kids). They should change the name of the place to Johnson & Johnson U. I going to do something since as a retiree I’ve got a fair amount of time and a fair number of dedicated friends. If all things were fair, Jersey would probably be a red state like neighboring PA. Whether we succeed this time, or the next, or the next after that, it something extremely worthwhile and rewarding. We keep thinking that the only way to ever get things done is to go to the top. We all can see its next to impossible on a state level. But what if we work from the ground up? And that gives you and me and anybody else wherever we are a chance to same humanity. What better way to finish off my life.

