Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
21m

Dr. Sansone, your book applies to the psychology of a corrupted consciousness, consciousness stained by lies, deception, and fear in the isra_l_ society. The nation acts like a military base with citizen zones, citizen soldiers, unlike Swiss citizens, as militia defending freedom, based on high ideals of human dignity and valuing Freedom and Defending it. A sick society that views other people as the "enemy" to be destroyed before they imagine the boogyman falsely manufactured, is out to get them. Even babies as future enemies!!!! And that mind sick unto death has been imported to USA from that locality in the Middle East!???

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MissLadyK's avatar
MissLadyK
26m

When up against a psychopath, you never win. Ever. Deep State has been alive and active since the Woodrow Wilson presidency who purposefully created the Deep State for exactly this reason, authoritarian control.

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