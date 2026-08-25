I was on behind the Deep State yesterday with Alex Newman to discuss my upcoming book Psychopathic Authoritarianism Disease of the Soul. Preorder now!

Publication Date September 11, 2026. Rejecting 25 years of tyranny.

Why do psychopathic authoritarians keep rising to power—across centuries, civilizations, and cultures? And perhaps more importantly, why do societies continue to empower them?

On this episode of Behind The Deep State, Alex Newman sits down with Dr. Joseph Sansone, author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, to examine the psychological forces behind tyranny and the recurring patterns that have shaped authoritarian systems throughout history.

Drawing on clinical psychology, history, philosophy, and sociology, Dr. Sansone explores the Dark Tetrad—sadism, narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy—and how these traits can manifest not only in individuals but also throughout institutions and political systems.

Dr. Sansone argues that the roots of authoritarianism reach into human psychology, conscience, empathy, and, most significantly, the spiritual realm.

If humanity is to ever be effective in the fight against tyranny, we must first understand the battle. Do not miss this conversation to help gain key insights into the nature of the enemy.