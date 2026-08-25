I was on behind the Deep State yesterday with Alex Newman to discuss my upcoming book Psychopathic Authoritarianism Disease of the Soul. Preorder now!
Publication Date September 11, 2026. Rejecting 25 years of tyranny.
Why do psychopathic authoritarians keep rising to power—across centuries, civilizations, and cultures? And perhaps more importantly, why do societies continue to empower them?
On this episode of Behind The Deep State, Alex Newman sits down with Dr. Joseph Sansone, author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, to examine the psychological forces behind tyranny and the recurring patterns that have shaped authoritarian systems throughout history.
Drawing on clinical psychology, history, philosophy, and sociology, Dr. Sansone explores the Dark Tetrad—sadism, narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy—and how these traits can manifest not only in individuals but also throughout institutions and political systems.
Dr. Sansone argues that the roots of authoritarianism reach into human psychology, conscience, empathy, and, most significantly, the spiritual realm.
If humanity is to ever be effective in the fight against tyranny, we must first understand the battle. Do not miss this conversation to help gain key insights into the nature of the enemy.
Click here or the image below to watch interview:
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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Dr. Sansone, your book applies to the psychology of a corrupted consciousness, consciousness stained by lies, deception, and fear in the isra_l_ society. The nation acts like a military base with citizen zones, citizen soldiers, unlike Swiss citizens, as militia defending freedom, based on high ideals of human dignity and valuing Freedom and Defending it. A sick society that views other people as the "enemy" to be destroyed before they imagine the boogyman falsely manufactured, is out to get them. Even babies as future enemies!!!! And that mind sick unto death has been imported to USA from that locality in the Middle East!???
When up against a psychopath, you never win. Ever. Deep State has been alive and active since the Woodrow Wilson presidency who purposefully created the Deep State for exactly this reason, authoritarian control.