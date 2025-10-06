I did a recent interview across the pond with Jim Ferguson. We discussed my case and the my bill and the importance of keeping the focus on stopping the MRNA biowarfare against our people. I discuss how mandates are a psychological operation and why getting engaged and being on the offense is important. Click here or the image below to watch the interview.

