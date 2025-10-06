I did a recent interview across the pond with Jim Ferguson. We discussed my case and the my bill and the importance of keeping the focus on stopping the MRNA biowarfare against our people. I discuss how mandates are a psychological operation and why getting engaged and being on the offense is important. Click here or the image below to watch the interview.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Thanks for all the efforts you are making to get the truth out. All connected to these WMD are in the realm of murderers.... Injecting toxic matter into the bloodstream is an act of murder. Nobody knew the items in these injections previously, if they knew and checked them out...I wonder, if people would have clamored to take them? Items, such as, graphene oxide, polyethylene glycol, polysorbate80, human diploid cells (aborted fetus), nanopariticles, etc. who knows what else. Psychopathic murderers invented them.
