Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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TIR's avatar
TIR
10h

Direct link:

https://www.americaoutloud.news/how-narcissism-and-sadism-fuel-authoritarian-leadership/

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1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
10h

The total Vaccine Industry was.one of the biggest scams that was ever perpetrated on humanity. injecting toxic substances into the human bloodstream and claiming...they would strengthen immunity??? I learned back in 1957 that my first child could have died from being injected by the pediatrician with poison...What else would you call substances, such as, aluminum sulfate, thimerosal (mercury(, formaldehyde (embalming fluid), carbolic acid, animal viruses, animal cells, detergent, polysorbate80, Simian Virus40(cancer causing), neomycin, and more? The human bloodstream was designed to crry nutrients from natural food to provide energy and good health. The aforementioned items would destroy the Immune System, and the organs, glands and cells breaking down the body and damaging the brain. Please sign this: https://www.vacsafety.org/petition-repeal-1986-law. End the National Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and Hold the Vaccine Industry accountable for injuries and deaths.

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