Dr. Joseph Sansone on The National Security Hour with Dr. Michael Scheuer and Colonel Mike discussing my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
Dr. Joseph Sansone has written a tremendously interesting book called Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. The book is an essential tool in trying to understand why powerful people seem to have little or no concern for the people their decisions impact so negatively. The ailment called Psychopathic Authoritarianism seems to be a mix of Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy that leaves people in power- politicians, judges, heads of pharmaceutical companies, doctors, university professors, presidents, deans, generals, etc. The mix of isms noted above can also be worsened by sadism, which is one of the most common human qualities and is present in most human beings to a greater or lesser degree.
Dr. Sansone said that a good example of the mix of Psychopathic Authoritarianism and sadism can be found among the American leaders in all fields who were closely involved in the COVID period and, without a second thought, backed the application of lethal vaccines, and are still effectively championing some of the same COVID-era drugs – like MRNA – that killed tens of thousands of Americans during and after the shutdown and are continuing to kill Americans today. These kinds of people, as we all recall, were supported, aided, and funded by untold numbers of politicians at all levels of government, although many of those politicians knew that COVID was a farce and that the medicine supplied to treat the disease would be lethal to a large number of people. Even today, it is rare in the extreme to hear a leading American politician or doctor demand a complete halt in the use of COVID’s death-causing medicines, though it is now common knowledge that they are the tools of death….. Click to read more…
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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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The total Vaccine Industry was.one of the biggest scams that was ever perpetrated on humanity. injecting toxic substances into the human bloodstream and claiming...they would strengthen immunity??? I learned back in 1957 that my first child could have died from being injected by the pediatrician with poison...What else would you call substances, such as, aluminum sulfate, thimerosal (mercury(, formaldehyde (embalming fluid), carbolic acid, animal viruses, animal cells, detergent, polysorbate80, Simian Virus40(cancer causing), neomycin, and more? The human bloodstream was designed to crry nutrients from natural food to provide energy and good health. The aforementioned items would destroy the Immune System, and the organs, glands and cells breaking down the body and damaging the brain. Please sign this: https://www.vacsafety.org/petition-repeal-1986-law. End the National Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and Hold the Vaccine Industry accountable for injuries and deaths.