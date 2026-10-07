Dr. Joseph Sansone on The National Security Hour with Dr. Michael Scheuer and Colonel Mike discussing my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Dr. Joseph Sansone has written a tremendously interesting book called Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. The book is an essential tool in trying to understand why powerful people seem to have little or no concern for the people their decisions impact so negatively. The ailment called Psychopathic Authoritarianism seems to be a mix of Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy that leaves people in power- politicians, judges, heads of pharmaceutical companies, doctors, university professors, presidents, deans, generals, etc. The mix of isms noted above can also be worsened by sadism, which is one of the most common human qualities and is present in most human beings to a greater or lesser degree.

Dr. Sansone said that a good example of the mix of Psychopathic Authoritarianism and sadism can be found among the American leaders in all fields who were closely involved in the COVID period and, without a second thought, backed the application of lethal vaccines, and are still effectively championing some of the same COVID-era drugs – like MRNA – that killed tens of thousands of Americans during and after the shutdown and are continuing to kill Americans today. These kinds of people, as we all recall, were supported, aided, and funded by untold numbers of politicians at all levels of government, although many of those politicians knew that COVID was a farce and that the medicine supplied to treat the disease would be lethal to a large number of people. Even today, it is rare in the extreme to hear a leading American politician or doctor demand a complete halt in the use of COVID’s death-causing medicines, though it is now common knowledge that they are the tools of death….. Click to read more…