Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
13h

The social platforms, Google, Facebook, and etc .. are not private. They are private/public partnerships. Which means they have contracts with the military Intel agencies, DOD, DARPA. That makes them not private. But as doing the biddings of the military

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Cara Besh's avatar
Cara Besh
13h

What is wrong with these "keyboard warriors" who sit at their desks and criticize others like you, Joe? They are fools and don't deserve to benefit from your efforts.

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