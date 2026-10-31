I was on with Doc Malik discussing my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
To watch the interview with Doc Malik click on this link:
#527 Psychopathic Authoritarianism Part 1: The Dark Tetrad with Joseph Sansone
Also consider subscribing to Doc Malik Honest Health | Substack
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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Brilliant book which i read before hearing your discussion with Doc Malik, so a big thank you to both of you!
The disease of the soul is called "sin" in the bible. Ezekiel 18: 20The soul who sins is the one who will die. A son will not bear the iniquity of his father, and a father will not bear the iniquity of his son. The righteousness of the righteous man will fall upon him, and the wickedness of the wicked man will fall upon him. 21But if the wicked man turns from all the sins he has committed, keeps all My statutes, and does what is just and right, he will surely live; he will not die.…