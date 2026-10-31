Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Judith Klingels's avatar
Judith Klingels
13h

Brilliant book which i read before hearing your discussion with Doc Malik, so a big thank you to both of you!

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1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
13h

The disease of the soul is called "sin" in the bible. Ezekiel 18: 20The soul who sins is the one who will die. A son will not bear the iniquity of his father, and a father will not bear the iniquity of his son. The righteousness of the righteous man will fall upon him, and the wickedness of the wicked man will fall upon him. 21But if the wicked man turns from all the sins he has committed, keeps all My statutes, and does what is just and right, he will surely live; he will not die.…

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