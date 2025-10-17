Attorney Lisa Miron AKA Lawyer Lisa and I were on Into The Lion’s Den with Dr. Bill Lionberger yesterday. We discussed the significance of the International Alliance of Indigenous Nations recent ORDER declaring mrna nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Please click on this link or the image below to watch the interview.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

