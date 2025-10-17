Attorney Lisa Miron AKA Lawyer Lisa and I were on Into The Lion’s Den with Dr. Bill Lionberger yesterday. We discussed the significance of the International Alliance of Indigenous Nations recent ORDER declaring mrna nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Please click on this link or the image below to watch the interview.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
It's good to remember that pursuing civil crimes during a military situation (ie a bio-weapon attack and a continuity of gov't) isn't the correct mechanism of law to use. Under the Uniform Code of Military Justice military law supersedes civil law in a wartime situation and the constitution is suspended. There are so many moving parts/deep State swamp and disclosure that has to come out... Not to mention that we still live in a world where the vast majority of people are brainwashed and WANT the bio-weapon.
The correct action is via military justice and the law of war manual process: 15.6 - stop participating/funding the hostile belligerents (deep state). Declare the situation for what it is. Remain neutral while the clean up happens. 12.4 - white flag to demand accountability and an immediate cessation to all hostile activities Against Humanity. Designate a parlementaire for the negotiation process. Do our part to demand disclosure and bring reparations and restitution to the victims that will eventually lead to the reclamation of True sovereignty and (hopefully) redemption for those coerced into participating in the crimes.