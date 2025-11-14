Donate to Support My Pro Se Litigation to Stop mRNA Nanoparticle Injections/Products Because They Are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction
Case (2024-CA-001977) I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the case is back at the Trial Court. Support is greatly appreciated.
On November 12, 2025 my Appellate Case 1D2024-3305 was sent back to the Trial Court. The Appellate Court did not reverse and remand the case with instruction. However, it did not affirm the Trial Court’s dismissal of my case. The Appellate Court dismissed my appeal, which sends my case back to the Trial Court. The 1DCA basically said I can amend my initial complaint at the Trial Court and therefore should not appeal. One of the eight issues I was appealing on was that I was essentially not allowed to amend my initial complaint because the Trial Court cautioned me on filing frivolous lawsuits. Not wanting to get sanctioned I appealed.
I filed an amended complaint at the Trial Court on the night of November 12th, 2025.
My pro se legal action seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier from allowing COVID-19 and or mRNA nanoparticle injections/products in the State of Florida because they are bioweapons. I argue that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and violate Constitutional and Civil rights. I argue that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in 2023 are the result of shedding and that I now have a serious medical condition and the Florida Civil rights Act guarantees the right to public accommodations with a reasonable degree of safety. I also argue a public health perspective too.
Besides filing fees, any depositions, and if needed transcripts, funds will offset my time and effort doing legal research, writing briefs, etc., which is time consuming since I am not an attorney. This effort also takes me away from my small private practice, which I also believe has been shadow banned to a degree since 2023.
As the trial moves forward this will take much more time commitment from me. I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the case is back at the Trial Court. If you can support this effort it is greatly appreciated. Of course, do not donate money that you can’t afford to donate.
To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.
I filed my initial Complaint on December 1, 2024 seeking an injunction to prohibit the distribution of mRNA injections in Florida because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass destruction. I also sought Declaratory Judgements from the Court. The case was dismissed prematurely and I appealed. Case is currently in FL 1DCA.
Article with the Amended Initial Appellate Brief can be found here.
Article with the Initial Complaint can be found here.
On November 12, 2025 I filed an amended complaint.
On November 12, 2025 1DCA dismissed appeal sending case back to Trial Court for now.
On October 23, 2025. Study Showing Decreased Lifespan with Each Injection Filed in Florida Case Seeking to prohibit MRNA injections because they are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction
On Oct. 9, 2025, I filed the Alliance of Indigenous Nations Tribunal ORDER stating MRNA injections are a Biological and Technological Weapon of Mass Destruction as a Supplemental Authority.
On 9-5-2025 Filed Surgeon General Ladapo statement in his official capacity that COVID MRNA injectiosn are ‘poison’
On 8-30-2025 Peer Reviewed Paper stating virus and vaccine violate Biological Weapons Convention as Supplemental Authority
On 8-18-2025 HHS Statement as Supplemental Authority
8/12/2025 Notice of Supplemental Authority - Japanese Research
On 7/22/2025 Surgeon General Ladapo’s research as a Supplemental Authority.
On 5-30 Court ORDER Denied my Motion for Oral Argument
3/30/2025 Supplemental Authority Highlighting Major Procedural Error.
