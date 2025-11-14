Case (2024-CA-001977) I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the case is back at the Trial Court. Support is greatly appreciated.

On November 12, 2025 my Appellate Case 1D2024-3305 was sent back to the Trial Court. The Appellate Court did not reverse and remand the case with instruction. However, it did not affirm the Trial Court’s dismissal of my case. The Appellate Court dismissed my appeal, which sends my case back to the Trial Court. The 1DCA basically said I can amend my initial complaint at the Trial Court and therefore should not appeal. One of the eight issues I was appealing on was that I was essentially not allowed to amend my initial complaint because the Trial Court cautioned me on filing frivolous lawsuits. Not wanting to get sanctioned I appealed.

I filed an amended complaint at the Trial Court on the night of November 12th, 2025.

My pro se legal action seeking an injunction to prohibit Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier from allowing COVID-19 and or mRNA nanoparticle injections/products in the State of Florida because they are bioweapons. I argue that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and violate Constitutional and Civil rights. I argue that my congestive heart failure and triple bypass heart surgery in 2023 are the result of shedding and that I now have a serious medical condition and the Florida Civil rights Act guarantees the right to public accommodations with a reasonable degree of safety. I also argue a public health perspective too.

Besides filing fees, any depositions, and if needed transcripts, funds will offset my time and effort doing legal research, writing briefs, etc., which is time consuming since I am not an attorney. This effort also takes me away from my small private practice, which I also believe has been shadow banned to a degree since 2023.

As the trial moves forward this will take much more time commitment from me. I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the case is back at the Trial Court. If you can support this effort it is greatly appreciated. Of course, do not donate money that you can’t afford to donate.

To RECAP if you are not familiar with my case.

