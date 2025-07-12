Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Travis Ogle
Jul 12

We hear the word “hero” bandied about quite often. Many times other appreciative adjectives would have been more appropriate. That is definitely not the case with Dr. Kirk Moore. His past actions in defense of human life and in attempting to save others from physical harm, are noteworthy beyond mere verbal praise. If he is not a genuine hero, then I’m not living as I write this. I thank God for the humanity that fills the mind, body and soul of Dr. Kirk Moore. His actions are the very definition of heroism. He is more worthy of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize than many past recipients. God has blessed him with the heart of a lion enabling him to stand tall in the face of severe threats to his own safety and well-being. God has already blessed him, and we should follow His lead. Thank you Dr. Moore. You’re a role model extraordinaire!

Scrub-Texas
Jul 12

That is wonderful and as it should be - however, is the ticking the boxes for Bondi to recoup the disastrous Epstein lies pouring from her very mouth? Just saying

