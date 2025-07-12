After receiving a tremendous amount of blow back from supports the Trump administration dropped its case against Dr. Kirk Moore, M.D. Dr. Moore is a COVID war hero and his actions are reminiscent of Schindler’s list. Dr. Moore is a plastic surgeon that save countless lives by giving saline shots to people along with vaccine certificates so they would not lose their jobs and could go to college without having to be injected with the mRNA biological and technological weapon of mass destruction.

Dr. Moore was charged with felonies by the Biden administration and the Trump administration continued to pursue the case. Dr. Moore was facing 35 years in jail. After a tremendous amount of heat from supporters and members of Congress the DOJ finally dropped the case during the trial that was currently going on.

This is why it is important not to cheerlead for politicians and to hold their feet to the fire. Now the same pressure needs to be applied to stop the mRNA biowarfare against American citizens and call on President Trump and AG Pam Bondi to enforce 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS and stop all mRNA shots and products.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend