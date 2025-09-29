Jack booted thugs are applying pressure to the throats of people living in the UK in the form of a new digital ID. Napolean found an invasion of Britain across the English channel too challenging, however, the UK government has deliberately allowed the invasion of boats of illegal aliens across the English channel, and maybe even worse, is using this as an excuse to force a digital ID on the innocent civilians that were betrayed by their own government.

As reported in Zero Hedge:

The growing protests in Britain complain about illegal and legal migration; the government has simply made most migrants legal with limited vetting. At no point has Starmer said he will end asylum policies or take real precautions to stop physical entry. In other words, the flow of migrants will continue and a digital ID would do nothing to stop the majority of them. The ID also would not solve the problem of the millions of third world migrants already allowed into the country.

According to British Furer Keir Starmer’s plan, those living in the UK without a digital ID will not be allowed to participate in society. They will not be allowed to work or rent a home. This is a basic human right violation to deny civilians the right to food clothing and shelter if they do not possess an Orwellian digital ID. The full implementation of the UK digital ID slave system will be by the end of Parliament in 2029.

In a close referendum vote, Switzerland voted in favor of digital IDs with a vote of 50.4% in favor of an electronic ID card, while 49.6% were opposed. Turnout was 49.55% of the electorate. The Swiss ID card is still optional, however.

It is clear that the international criminal class is working hard to implement their technocratic slave system. Digital ID systems will make it easier to implement forced bioweapon injections in the future, as well as a Centralized Digital Bank Currency and a Chinese style social credit system.

The Trump administration has been working to create a digital database on Americans. Newsmax.com reported in May of 2025:

Palantir, the AI-focused software and military contractor, has expanded its “work across the federal government in recent months” after it had been tapped by President Donald Trump to create “detailed portraits” or a digital ID on Americans “which could easily merge data on Americans — throughout agencies,” such as from the IRS, the Department of Homeland Security, the Health and Human Services Department, the Social Security Administration and the Department of Education.

Palantir has been using their version of a digital ID social credit score tracking system to help the Israeli military carry out its genocide in Gaza by using the system to pick civilian targets for drones.

The Trump administration also carried out Operation Warp Speed, which was treason and an act of war against the United States of America and the world at large. This campaign of mass murder was continued by the Biden administration and once again is being carried out by the Trump administration. The stupor that Americans are in regarding these issues is the direct result of mass media influence. The deliberate mixed messaging coming from the Trump administration is designed to confuse the victim, in this case the American people, while the technocratic slave state moves forward.

A digital ID, Centralized Digital Bank Currency, Smart Cities, and the overall restriction of travel, communication, and association are core components to the technocratic slave state being crafted. So to is the biodigital convergence, which is a merging of biology and technology. According to the Canadian government there are some wonderful opportunities opening up by altering what it means to be human. These include:

Biodigital convergence is opening up striking new ways to: Change human beings – our bodies, minds, and behaviours Change or create other organisms Alter ecosystems Sense, store, process, and transmit information Manage biological innovation Structure and manage production and supply chains

The twisted reality that I emerging with little resistance is incredible. The digital ID is a first step, but a necessary one to enslave and alter humanity.

The following statement will challenge the assumptions of some that have been conditioned to be obedient. The government does not have the right to know who you are, where you are going, or what you are doing. If it had these powers, there would not have been a Bill of Rights. Government is evil. Unfettered government is disastrously evil. If government is not minimized, then the human race will be destroyed.

Once you understand that the MRNA nanoparticle injections were biological and technological weapons of mass destruction then it becomes clear that the governments of the world are at war with their own citizens. The governments do not reflect the will of their voters partly because the computer voting is likely fake. They reflect the will of an international criminal class that has engaged in an international conspiracy to depopulate the planet, create a technocratic slave system, and pursue Godless transhumanism.

This recent manifestation of psychopathic authoritarianism is enhanced by technology in a way that could not have been imagined just a hundred and fifty years ago. The enhancement of technology begs for decentralized extremely limited government. Otherwise, we will be left with a global slave system and most of the planet will be murdered. As it is now, we don’t know how many will die over the next decade or two from the MRNA nanoparticle injections.

The assault on our species is multifaceted. Marginalizing civilians to the point of starvation is not out of the question. Concentration camps for the uninjected are not out of the question. Denying banking, employment, and even housing is not out of the question. Targeting civilians with drones is not out of the question.

Ignoring the reality of a coming freight train is not going to save you. Unfortunately, you can’t get out of the way. There is only one solution. Destroy or derail the train before it gets too much momentum.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

