Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Travis Ogle's avatar
Travis Ogle
21m

Any event that is accompanied with this much complexity, should not be expected to have a quick solution. Too many possibilities come instantly to mind. Many of the possibilities are made even more difficult to discern, because a significant part of the players are known fabricators with every intent to deceive.

It’s not easy to refrain from jumping to conclusions in matters this serious for our lives. Certainly, you are correct to take a deep breath, and examine all the facts now known and those that will be known in the near future, before deciding what this really means. Even an educated mind on human behavior is challenged to arrive at a correct answer with so many nuances and possibilities.

Over time we adopt certain beliefs about people and philosophies that we hold dear. If circumstances arise that are contrary to those beliefs, we are reticent to give them up. What many Christians admired most about Charlie, was his practice of applying God’s word to human interactions and the necessity of recognizing that we are not God.

That reality is anathema to those who exercise power at the highest level, usually in secrecy. As long as people stay in line, and offer no threats to their power, they are willing to use them, and their proclivity towards violence is held in check. Charlie may have started to cross that line, which may have precipitated his assassination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
1h

But the authorities become complicit by advancing the preposterous Tyler Theory. And then she forgives him

Like she trusts it all.

They are gaslighting an extrajudicial assassination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture