After the horrible assassination of Charlie Kirk was caught on video for all to see, media manipulation went into full force. Due to the mass media and social media hysteria, I have not commented on this topic at all on social media. At this point, I think it is necessary to write this article to discuss the issues of mass media manipulation in relation to Charlie Kirk’s death and the ensuing assault on free speech.

In 2011, at the age of 17, Kirk made his first appearance on Fox News. In 2012 at the age of 18 Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA. Shortley thereafter Kirk got Foster Friess a wealthy neo conservative Christian Zionist to fund TPUSA. TPUSA was designed to be a conservative alternative to MoveOn.org and other leftist organizations dominating college campuses. TPUSA was not an organic movement in the typical sense. It was a highly funded operation.

When Charlie Kirk was assassinated the first thing that popped into my head was that it was connected to a shift in his political views. Charlie Kirk went from pushing Zionism on college campuses to openly pointing out that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent (now confirmed) and blackmailing U.S. politicians and questioning Israeli influence over U.S. policy. It seemed that an asset became a liability, and it was taken care of. For an in depth conversation about this topic and the difference between Zionism and Judaism watch my interview with Michael Yon.

I certainly don’t know that Israel was involved. Charlie Kirk could have been a CIA asset that developed political ambitions and was no longer controllable. There could have been other reasons for the shooting. The high profile nature of the assassination lends itself to either sending a message to the President for instance, or simply to make a political statement.

However, the other thing that struck me was that Charlie Kirk was not important enough to be assassinated in the typical sense. In other words, he was not a head of state or a policy maker, nor was he a polarizing figure like Donald Trump or Matin Luther King Jr. I get it, the left is completely insane, and anybody challenging their narrative is evil in their minds, but generally speaking, Charlie Kirk was pretty mainstream until his recent deviations. This made the crazy left winger less probable in my view.

All I need to know about the assassination is that there is a video of the suspect climbing off the roof either without a gun or a disassembled gun that was later reassembled and found in the woods with palm prints, and the crime scene was cleaned up. That is all I need to know to understand that there was some kind of government coverup, which makes the alleged shooter questionable to say the least. Unless we are dealing with an MK Ultra assassin.

Having said all that, I am not that interested in the details of the Charlie Kirk assassination and have not focused on it much. My interest is the mass media manipulation and the attack on free speech.

The intense focus of the media and people on social media is understandable to some extent. It was a political assassination caught on video.

Some of the reactions on social media have been very disturbing and creepy. People posting videos and statements cheering the assassination of a man with a wife and two young children was psychotic to say the least.

How disconnected must one be to cheer the murder of another human being?

Then there was the communal narcissism on full display across social media. These were the people making statements about Charlie Kirk’s death. A public figure like the President or Governor of Utah are required to make a public statement. Everybody on social media is not. This was reminiscent of the communal narcissism we saw on social media during the COVID tyranny era as people would post pictures of themselves with masks on or taking the COVID bioweapon injection. There was a lot of virtue signaling after Charlie Kirk’s death too.

Collective narcissism was also on display. This was the immediate us versus them response from many people on social media and in the media. We saw this on display during the COVID era tyranny too as those that did not get the shot or wear the face diaper were viciously attacked as outcasts.

There was a creepy factor to the responses of many people to Charlie Kirk’s death. Kirk’s wife Ericka put out a video shortly after Charlie’s death that came off a bit too much like a TPUSA commercial. Everyone grieves differently so we should not be too critical of that. We can look at it as a woman trying to save the family business or simply trying to hold it together.

The stadium funeral trotted one public figure after another doing their virtue signaling. It was also wrapped in Statism to a degree.

The political animal is a species all its own. The political animal manipulates so often and so much that it often does not even realize that it is being inauthentic. Using the death of another human being for grifting and manipulating people’s emotions for political purposes is about as shallow as we can get.

We have roads being named after Charlie Kirk, monuments, and so on. That is fine, they did that for left wing political activists like Martin Luther King Jr., but recognize that it is a sanctioned behavior.

Critical thinking requires us to step back when there is a mass media focus on a specific issue for a prolonged period of time. I intuitively do this. It is why I did not fall into the 911 BS. It is why I did not fall into the COVID BS.

When there is a massive media focus trying to emotionalize you about any issue, step back from it. Remember, it still is not okay to talk about the people dying from the COVID MRNA injections let alone the fact that they are a biological and technological weapon of mass destruction. In other words, the government/media says it is okay to talk about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, but not the continued assassination of the people you know and love.

The prolonged emotionalized response that people are experiencing to Charlie Kirk’s death, is the result of a mass media campaign about it that appears designed to polarize the country. Imagine if people came together and the same focus and outrage directed toward the Carlie Kirk’s horrible assassination was directed toward the fact that most people we know will have a shortened lifespan because of the MRNA injections.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk is certainly newsworthy. It was a horrible sensational political assassination caught on video. The psychological impact on his wife and children will be long lasting. That video will not likely disappear anytime soon.

The responses to these tragedies can sometimes be telling. The Trump administration has floated hate speech laws only to retreat after getting push back. Make no mistake about it, they will likely follow up with legislation at some point. California has already taken the lead on this attack on the First Amendment.

Statists never let a crises go to waste…

The questions I’d suggest you to ask, when there is a mass media news marketing campaign, is why does the media want me to focus on this issue so much, how are they trying to manipulate me, and what are they doing right now that they don’t want me to focus on?

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

