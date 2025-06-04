Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'
Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are now behaving like former Soviet Boc nations. To pierce this new iron curtain people need to go on offense. I have provided drafts of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ for each country. These are templates and you should double check my statutes and formatting since I am an American.
This bill is ground breaking because it recognizes the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing law. It also creates a criminal and civil penalty for non enforcement.
I also have a version for all 50 U.S. states as well as a Federal version. Click here for European Country versions of the bill. Currently, the bill has been introduced in the Minnesota legislature. Please note that the definitions in this bill should cover self amplifying mRNA too.
Revolution requires action and your best defense is an offense. Below are downloadable pdfs of each draft bill for people to try and get introduced.
Canada
Australia,
New Zealand
United Kingdom
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hello Joseph Sansone. I read the texts of all countries, and offer high compliments to your efforts. The Enforcement and Penalty clauses are clearly stated and formulated on existing Law. I certainly hope populations in various jurisdiction post these texts and organize civil petitions for enactment.
Best regards.
Yep! The Big Five which includes the US DOD all acted in concert to create the Bio Warfare exercise called the Covid con. The fact that the FDA has approved the new Moderna RNA kill injections speaks volumes that RFK and Trump are not above the pay grade of those calling the shots! Senator Cassidy appears to be the new orchestra leader. If 300 million Americans are injected with the new RNA that reprograms cellular function, 1 million will die immediately and 9 million will suffer immediate side effects and long term is anyone’s guess how many will have a shortened life span and develop fatal disease states. Great program to keep the bloated medical system growing! It now is M/I/M that is running this country!