Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are now behaving like former Soviet Boc nations. To pierce this new iron curtain people need to go on offense. I have provided drafts of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ for each country. These are templates and you should double check my statutes and formatting since I am an American.

This bill is ground breaking because it recognizes the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing law. It also creates a criminal and civil penalty for non enforcement.

I also have a version for all 50 U.S. states as well as a Federal version. Click here for European Country versions of the bill. Currently, the bill has been introduced in the Minnesota legislature. Please note that the definitions in this bill should cover self amplifying mRNA too.

Revolution requires action and your best defense is an offense. Below are downloadable pdfs of each draft bill for people to try and get introduced.

Canada

(canada) Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 120KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Australia,

(australia) Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 119KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

New Zealand

(new Zealand) Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 111KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

United Kingdom

United Kingdom Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

