Congressman Byron Donalds’ continued support for biowarfare against Floridians in the form of mRNA nanoparticle injections makes him unfit to be Governor. Donalds continues to state that he is opposed to mandates, however, still supports the continued distribution of mRNA bioweapon injections. This position was a psyop in 2021. In 2025 it is reckless and demonstrates a callous disregard for human life.

Congressman Donalds has publicly spoke against mandates, but in favor of the COVID shots. This position has not officially changed and is in defiance of the Florida Department of Health’s call to halt mRNA injections because they are unsafe for humans and a threat to the human genome. Saying it is a choice to get mRNA injections is like saying you have a choice to drink coffee that nobody told you was laced with cyanide and the guy standing next to you can get sick and die from the smell (shedding).

The mRNA injections and products are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. In February and March of 2023, both the Lee and Collier County Republican Parties passed my ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution, declaring the COVID 19 injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. These are the two counties that make up Byron Donalds’ Congressional District. This was a controversial resolution that was in local news and made national and international news before it was blacked out. At the time, Byron Donalds’ office did not respond when asked to endorse the resolution.

According to arguably the world’s leading legal authority on biological weapons, the late Dr. Francis Boyle, mRNA nanoparticle injections meet the legal criteria of biological weapons. Dr. Boyle was the law professor that lobbied for and wrote the U.S. domestic implementing legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention of 1972, called the 1989 Biological Weapons and Anti-terrorism Act, which passed both houses of Congress unanimously. Dr. Boyle was kind enough to endorse my ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution while I was in the hospital in April of 2023. Dr. Boyle also provided an affidavit under penalty of perjury for my cases to stop the distribution of the mRNA nanoparticle injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Specifically, Dr. Boyle’s affidavit states that mRNA nanoparticle injections violate 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS and Fla Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass Destruction. To his credit, Dr. Boyle pointed out that the mRNA injections were biological weapons in the fall of 2020, before the rollout.

Amazingly, to my knowledge, only three members of Congress have called for the removal of the mRNA shots, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Thomas Massie, and Sen. Ron Johnson. To my knowledge no member of Congress has explicitly stated the truth that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Using the VAERS data and the reported under reporting factors ranging from 30 to 100, the death toll could range from over a million to potentially 3.8 million Americans that died shortly after getting the shot. Other estimates are over 600,000. Still, it is the long term damage that is the real issue.

The COVID 19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are associated with neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, heart attacks, strokes, cancer, metabolic disorders, chronic fatigue, chronic inflammation, and death, to name a few of the issues. The COVID mRNA shots are associated with a 1236% increase in cardiac arrest deaths, 112,000% increase in brain strokes when compared to the flu shots, reduced birth rates, increased infant mortality, increased mortality overall, and a 37% reduction in lifespans. Extrapolated over the course of a lifetime this would be a 29 year reduction in lifespans. This means that children getting these shots will be lucky to live into their 50s. The continued immune system failure or Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) will continue to contribute to cancers and the other disorders and diseases.

If you are reading this, you must understand that most people that you know will have a shortened lifespan as a result of these injections. You do not have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that if you give most people chronic diseases and illnesses, that means you are shortening their lifespans. This means that most people you know will eventually die of complications resulting from the mRNA shots, whether they know it or not.

Due to the reverse transcription process and the fact that the spike proteins are getting into the testis and the ovaries, we do not know the multiple generational effect of these shots. Hence, the threat to the human genome. A potential threat to the human genome is a potential threat to the human species. Simply put, we don’t know what mutations this will cause in one, three, or five generations.

There are other reasons that MAGA Republicans should be skeptical of Byron Donalds. Byron Donalds has said that the J6 political prisoners got what they deserved. Biden won the 2020 election, get over it. Computer voting is here to stay. AND, wait for it, the COVID shots saved millions of lives. It was also reported that in the past at the Collier County Republican Executive Committee, Byron Donalds stated that people need to get used to the idea of a Centralized Digital Bank Currency. I was not present when he is reported to have made the CDBC statement. This does however give a pause when he speaks about making Florida the banking capital of the world. Byron Donalds also received $121,507 from a foreign interest.

These other issues can be discussed at a later point. The main issue in this article is that Donalds continues to support the distribution of mRNA nanoparticle injections, which are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

I was a chair in one of Pat Buchanan’s Presidential campaigns and have been aligned with the America First movement since the early 1990s. It is a simple fact that you can’t be America First and look the other way while biowarfare is being conducted against American citizens.

How could someone seeking public office ignore this?

Across the state of Florida, victims of this attack are suffering and dying, and this will continue into the future, whether they are aware of it, or not. I have drafted the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ that was recently introduced in the Minnesota legislature and has 7 co-sponsors in the House and 5 co sponsors in the Senate. This bill is ground breaking as it recognizes that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to state bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws. It also creates a criminal and civil liability for non-enforcement. My intention is to get this bill introduced into every state until it gets passed somewhere. Once a jurisdiction recognizes that the shots are already illegal and violate bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws, the whole House of cards will fall down. I have created 50 different state versions and a federal version of the bill and hope to get it passed here in Florida.

My bill would not be necessary if Governors, Attorney Generals, State Attorneys, Sheriffs, and so on, would do their job and enforce existing bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws. Same goes for the Federal government.

I have also been litigating for over a year to get the shots off the market because they are bioweapons.

What has Congressman Byron Donalds been doing to stop the shots?

The answer is nothing. That is not okay. Republicans that support primary candidates that will not resist the biowarfare against our people, are complicit.

Republican activists need to challenge Mr. Donalds at his events and ask him why he has not yet called for a halt to mRNA nanoparticle bioweapon injections?

If Governor, will he enforce Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass Destruction and stop the mRNA shots and products from being distributed in Florida?

Will he endorse my bill?

And if Donalds ends up making the claim that he is now calling for a halt to the mRNA injections, why didn’t he do so before?

Byron Donalds touts that he has been endorsed by President Trump. Well, so was the flamboyant Senator Lyndsey Graham…

It appears that almost all of our elected officials are either cowards, corrupt, or out of touch. The next potential Governor of Florida must clearly state that they will stop the mRNA shots and the continued biowarfare against Floridians.

Otherwise, what’s the point?

How can we Make America Great Again looking the other way while our people are dropping like flies?

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend