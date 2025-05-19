Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Joyce Benatti
May 19, 2025

and CBDC which he said was "inevitable." Marco Rubio was a big supporter too. President Trump has not come out against mRNA and was pushing Larry Ellis plan to use mRNA to diagnose and treat cancer with his AI ( second day of his presidency) and Bill Gates has a new project to use it in cattle. It is about putting everyone on the "internet of bodies". See Purdue University's depart called" The Internet of Bodies". and Rand Corporations control of this. If this is not a beast system, I'm not sure what a beast system is? A company in San Diego is experimenting to supposedly eradicate bird flu in our chicken flocks with it.

Nobody has even attempted to explain how or by what mechanism mRNA heals anything ( yes I know it's a bio-weapon) . . The one being used in chicken has some special self replicated mechanism.

https://www.weforum.org/stories/2020/06/internet-of-bodies-covid19-recovery-governance-health-data/

https://communities.springernature.com/posts/internet-of-bodies-iob-using-crispr-to-electrically-connect-with-and-control-the-genome

https://www.rand.org/multimedia/video/2020/10/29/what-is-the-internet-of-bodies.html

We have to not only reject mRNA technology but dystopian plans to put us on the internet of bodies. We will become the energy source for their system. We are electrical beings.

Brandon is not your bro
May 19, 2025

Money over peoples health

