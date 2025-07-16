Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
Jul 16

Joe - Jeff gave us some marching orders to move this bill along:

https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/poly-something-wednesday-july-16

I emailed AND called my reps here in OH. Bernie Moreno spoke during Ron Johnson's hearing in DC yesterday. I feel sure he will support this bill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
Grant Simmons ( Australia)'s avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)
Jul 16

At leat one politician is for real ...!🤷🏻‍♂️🙏🙏🏾

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture