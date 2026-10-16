Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1h

Praying for the protection of the witnesses.

Reply
Share
Raj777's avatar
Raj777
1h

Thank you & my prayers to Dr. Sansone et.al.

Spiritually righteous need to win.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture