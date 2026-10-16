Fiona Rose Diamond Reported Today:

THE CASE AGAINST BILL GATES - THE COURT HAS BENT THE KNEE ON EXPERT TESTIMONY!



Dr Mike Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts and Dr Joseph Sansone’s expert evidence WILL BE HEARD!



Following two powerful legal challenges by Attorney Peter Stassen, the Dutch Court has reversed its position, allowing 3 HOURS AND 19 MINUTES OF SWORN EXPERT TESTIMONY from the plaintiff’s nominated expert witnesses to be exhibited as evidence ahead of the landmark 22 OCTOBER HEARING in the case against Bill Gates et al!



THE NARRATIVE IS ON TRIAL… AND THE WORLD IS WATCHING!

Watch Video Update Here

Case Info Here

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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