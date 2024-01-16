Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Rima E Laibow MD's avatar
Rima E Laibow MD
Jan 16, 2024

Marvellous news, Maricopa County and Dr. Sansone!

I live 2 hours South of Maricopa County and am fervently hoping for the spread of this LIFE SAVING contagion!

Now, with this kind of advocacy developing, let's move it up to the global scale at the same time. Visit https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take the Actions there to demand that your Congress/wo/men cosponsor and pass the Disengage Entirely From the UN Debacle Act (HR 6645/S3428) to get out of the UN, WHO, IHR and all the other bits and pieces of the global death machine.

We need millions of people to make that demand. Step right up! Your place in that freedom line is waiting for you.

#PreventGenocide2030, #ExitTheWHO #ExitTheUN

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Jan 16, 2024

Finally positive moves to ban the jab by Arizona. Medicare has also started giving out death statistics from these deliberate population-lowering jabs, too. The question should have been raised years ago, before Big Pharma got a stranglehod on the minds of so many: How could injecting toxic matter into the blood stream stengthen the immune system? Didn't doctors question the composition of vaccines? Didn't doctors know vaccines contained aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, fluoride, etc. which were very toxic. Fluoride, Merrcury and aluminum were known for creating brain damage. Formaldehyde was used in embalming corpses. it should really make people question the education that doctors are receiving in med school . It makes one wonder if it is true that doctors receive all their drug and vaccine education from drug reps working for Big Pharma.

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