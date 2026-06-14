On September 1, 2006, the film Idiocracy was released. At the time, many of us made the mistake of thinking the film was fiction and did not realize that it was a documentary film. The science fiction comedy features an army library that is the epitome of average, including intelligence, and a somewhat of a slacker, and a prostitute on the run from her pimp that volunteer for a military experiment designed to hibernate the subjects for a year.

Somehow through a bureaucratic error the experiment was largely forgotten, and the subjects accidently are hibernated for 500 years. Over this period of time a pattern developed where intelligent people were increasingly waiting to have children until they could afford to and as a result often being too old to have kids. Simultaneously over the years unintelligent people continued to have many children while they were young living off welfare. As a result, over the course of 500 years the human population became incredibly stupid, exhibiting very low IQs.

No, this article is not about me….

When private Joe Bauers awakens from his 500 year slumber, he finds the world has dramatically changed. The inhabitants have become dumb and crass. The society is basically a police state, biometric ID stamps, and so on. Although, one thing has changed. The average Joe scored off the charts on intelligence and is the smartest person on the planet.

The President, a machine gun wielding former pro wrestler, to prevent famine, tasked Joe with determining why the plants will no longer grow. The highly commercialized society’s brain washed population routinely repeats slogans. One of them is “Brawndo: It’s Got What Plants Crave!”. This slogan is what the common response was when the average Joe came up with the idea that they should try using water to grow the plants instead of the sports drink called, Brawndo: The Thirst Mutilator. They also of course made fun of Joe for suggesting the stuff in the toilets could be used to grow plants.

The President who would hold monster truck rallies, which were actually public executions called Rehabilitation, was set to execute Joe for failing to grow the plants, but fortunately for Joe, the plants start growing and he is not executed, and of course he gets the girl. I think she gave up the prostitution…

The film was a social commentary on contemporary America and the increasing use of bread and circus and police state measures to control and manipulate the population, and of course the increasing dumbing down of the population as well.

Flash forward 20 years to 2026 and the national debt of $8.507 trillion, 61% of the GDP, has grown to $39.24 trillion, and 120% of the GDP. The average household debt has also jumped from $74,000 to $290,860. After nonstop excess spending through the Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden, and the current Trump administrations, the United States is buried with debt, creating a genuine national security threat. The excessive spending of the welfare, warfare, and domestic police state, is simply not sustainable.

One manufactured crisis after another was used as an excuse to loot the treasury. Government contractors and businesses, government employees, and subsidy recipients, all benefited, while the private sector free economy was destroyed. This purpose was evident during the COVID tyranny era as box stores and strip bars were allowed open and private independent businesses were shut down.

The latest disaster entailed the United States starting and losing an unnecessary war with Iran, at the command of Israel. The economic and geopolitical fallout will likely be felt for years. Increased gas and food prices will likely intensify into the fall.

As if this isn’t bad enough, there is legislation in the House seeking to integrate the U.S. military with Israel, and legislation in the Senate seeking to integrate the U.S. intelligence apparatus with Israel as well. Senator Tom Cotton or Arkansas is literally seeking to systematically duplicate the efforts of America’s worse spy, Jonathan Pollard, who stole and sold national security secrets to Israel. Pollard is a national hero in Israel.

Section 622 of the Intelligence Authorization bill seeks to force the U.S. and future presidents to share intelligence with Israel. This is the default position and if intelligence is not to be shared, the President must explain to Congress why. This legislation is clearly unconstitutional and treasonous. Senator Tom Cotton needs to be investigated for treason. Of course that would require someone in government to actually have integrity.

The NDAA Section 224 seeks to integrate the U.S. and Israel militarily including AI technology systems. These two pieces of legislation would mean Israel, a country that routinely and openly assassinates private citizens it deems a threat will be operating in the United States and spying on Americans and targeting deemed threats. This is already likely occurring. The difference here is that it will be systemic.

These unconstitutional pieces of legislation will essentially ratify the U.S as an Israel colony and effectively overthrow the United States government. It is not enough that these pieces of legislation be defeated. Those proposing it, and those funding it, should be investigated and prosecuted for treason.

While there are no polls on American Jewish views on integrating the military and intelligence agencies with Israel. A majority of American Jews opposed the Iran war, with a strong majority, almost three quarters, supporting the need for Congressional approval, and majority opposed joint operation with Israel in Iran as it posed “a long-term problem prompting concerns about the role of Israel and American Jews in U.S. foreign policy.”

It is likely that a higher number oppose integrating the U.S. military and intelligence apparatus with Israel, simply because it is insane.

Insert any country, it is still insane.

Only by keeping the population distracted and brain washed with bred and circus could such an overt attack on Americans be attempted let alone succeeding.

The fleecing of the treasury, endless war, unfettered government, and a Congress on salary from a foreign country has an impact.

Top 10 US states where a family of four will spend the most on groceries. Hawaii — $389.66 a week / $20,262 a year Alaska — $383.62 a week / $19,948 a year California — $347.45 a week / $18,067 a year Nevada — $343.99 a week / $17,887 a year Mississippi — $339.18 a week / $17,637 a year Washington — $335.71 a week / $17,457 a year Florida — $335.24 a week / $17,432 a year New Mexico — $334.22 a week / $17,379 a year Texas — $333.98 a week / $17,367 a year Louisiana — $330.20 a week / $17,170 a year

The average monthly payment for existing mortgage holders who bought before 2022 is $1600 as tracked by the Federal Reserve Survey of Household Economics.

The reality is that many Americans are paying as much or more for groceries every month than on their monthly mortgage.

As we move toward the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Americans would be better served reading the document than waving the flag and watching fireworks. They should pay particular attention to paragraph two.

This is nothing that a little bread and circus can’t fix. A massive 90-foot-tall arena structure was constructed on the South Lawn of the White House for a major mixed martial arts event (UFC Freedom 250) to be held today celebrating President Trump’s 80th birthday.

Look great….

It will be hot today. Remember to bring a bottle of Brawndo: The Thirst Mutilator.

Let me know your thoughts on our growing Idiocracy in the comments section below or hit reply directly to this email to remain private. I read everything although I may not reply.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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