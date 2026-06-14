Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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James Roguski's avatar
James Roguski
9h

Watch Idiocracy...

https://rumble.com/v4evmnx-idiocracy-full-movie.html

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Richard's avatar
Richard
8h

Great writing Dr. Joe! Yes, the entire Congress and Executive need to be investigated for treason, not just Tom Cotton. Actually it is patently obvious that they are guilty of giving aid and comfort to the enemy of the US, Israel. And giving aid and comfort to the enemy is one of the 2 definitions found in Article III Section 3 of the US Constitution. The other is levying war against the US, and it is very clear to the intellectually honest amongst us that in fact Israel HAS levied war against the US over many long years, successfully.

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