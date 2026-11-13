I want to thank everybody that has taken the time to read my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. It is greatly appreciated! I only have 30 reviews on Amazon, which is not a lot. I have had more people than that email me that they loved the book. I know you are busy, but if you can find a couple minutes and have read my book, a 5 star review on Amazon or Barnes and Noble is greatly appreciated. It is not easy to cut through the censorship. More reviews will help.

Thank you!

Affiliate -Aurmina - Purified Water the Way the Earth Has Always Made It!

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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