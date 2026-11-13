Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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V Z's avatar
V Z
12h

Please forgive me for not being on the monetization list. In truth, it doesn’t really matter when you’re at the epicenter of events—and especially when you *are* the event itself! I love and respect every single thing you do, within the framework of your own "reality"!

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