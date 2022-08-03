It is time to ban the jab!

Actually, the time to ban the jab was during the clinical trials. For instance, Pfizer’s clinical trials conducted from December 1, 2020, until Feb 28, 2021, there were 1223 deaths, over 42,000 adverse cases, and over 158,000 adverse incidents, and over 1000 side effects. To make matters worse the researchers ended up breaching the blind making claims of efficacy dubious at best. Secondarily this action also alleviated the researchers from tracking all cause mortality and a host of diseases among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Pfizer documents also warn about the vaccinated potentially causing a miscarriage through skin contact with an unvaccinated pregnant woman. Take a dive into the thousands of pages of Pfizer documents.

Making matters worse, researchers pouring over those Pfizer documents are now saying that it appears that Pfizer covered up heart problems and other side effects.

For the present we will not focus on the lack of efficacy regarding Covid gene therapy shots. Our focus will be on the deaths and side effects. Department of Defense DMED data obtained by attorney Thomas Renz through a whistle blower showed an increase in the following diseases since Covid gene therapy shots have been introduced to the military:

279% SPIKE in Miscarriages

487% SPIKE in Breast Cancer

1048% SPIKE in the Nervous System

155% SPIKE in Birth Defects

350% SPIKE in Male Infertility

369% SPIKE in Testicular Cancer

2181% SPIKE in Hypertension

664% SPIKE in Malignant Neoplasms

680% SPIKE in Multiple Sclerosis

551% SPIKE in Guillain-Barre Syndrome

468% SPIKE in Pulmonary Embolism

302% SPIKE in Tachycardia

452% SPIKE in Migraines

471% SPIKE in Female Infertility

437% SPIKE in Ovarian Dysfunction

269% SPIKE in Myocardial infarction

291% SPIKE in Bell’s palsy

467% SPIKE in Pulmonary Embolism

This evidence as well as other evidence was presented at Senator Ron Johnson’s over 5 hour hearing in late January of 2021. This hearing included top leading physicians and their views on the Covid response, which covered, masks, lockdowns, and Covid gene therapy shots. Doctors from across the political spectrum were highly critical of the government and the media. Criticism was largely directed toward lack of early treatment and the punishment of doctors that provided early treatment using off label medications like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine as well as other drugs and supplements. In addition, doctors were warning about potential hazards of Covid gene therapy shots.

Steve Kirsch, a tech entrepreneur with two advanced mathematics degrees from MIT, commissioned two polls recently. These polls indicated that twice as many people died (over 2 million) from Covid gene therapy shots than from Covid. Additionally, this data asserts that at least 20 million people have been injured by these shots. Another poll indicates that 35 million Americans had diagnosed side effects. Based on VAERS data and a potential under reporting factor of as much as 100, the death toll from Covid gene therapy shots may be over 3 million. This number could be higher as there have been reports of data being removed form VAERS. The under-reporting factor of 100 in VAERS was obtained before the age of medical censorship. And of course, this doesn’t even consider the deaths that will accumulate over time as vaccinated people begin to develop the diseases mentioned above. These deaths are also less likely to be attributed to the vaccine. Disturbingly, in the poll mentioned above, over 76% of those that died of Covid received at least one Covid gene therapy shot.

An ongoing longitudinal study looking at all-cause mortality among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated as well as the plethora of diseases mentioned above would enlighten us to the full impact of the devastation. This is apparently the one study that no government entity is willing to conduct. Or at least conduct and publish the results.

It is somewhat a mystery of what the contents of the shots are because that is proprietary information. Yes, true informed consent is illegal. It is apparent that different lots have different ingredients. Based on VAERS data, deaths and adverse reactions can be determined based on lot. This indicates that each manufacturer put different ingredients into each lot of the shot. This is truly an experiment on the human race without informed consent.

Those that have peaked inside the shots have indeed found different ingredients in different lots. They also have often found unexplained ingredients like graphene oxide and other objects. Graphene oxide has been found in the blood of the vaccinated. Amazingly, graphene oxide is now being found in the blood of the unvaccinated. This must be from a form of shedding as described in the Pfizer documents mentioned above.

A Swedish study from February asserts that Covid gene therapy shots do in fact alter DNA. Dr. Nagase has warned that the changes in DNA can be passed on to offspring and may pose a threat to the human race. The reality is that we have no way of knowing what was in each batch of these shots and what impact it will have on humanity in a few generations. One thing we do know. Deaths are increasing overall and births are declining and this appears correlated with Covid shots.

On May 11, 2021, something extraordinary happened at the Global Covid Summit. Over 17,000 of the world’s leading physicians and medical scientists declared Covid shots a crime against humanity and a violation of the Nuremberg Code. Normally soft spoken, doctors and medical scientists from across the political spectrum called for investigations and ensuing arrests for denial of the basic human right of informed consent.

Just over a year ago I was fortunate enough to have an article published on Lew Rockwell calling for Covid shots to be removed from the market. Since then, the evidence has only supported that plea. Now innocent infants are being targeted.

This video documents Covid gene therapy shot victims from across America. I challenge you to watch this video and try to remain silent on this issue. Why have your elected officials remained silent? Why are you letting them?

Keep in mind, automobiles are pulled off the market when airbags aren’t opening properly.

