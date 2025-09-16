In the Netherlands case against Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, et. all. Attorney Petter Stassen filed an appeal of the Court’s decision on Augst 20, 2025 to decision to deny witnesses and allow non credentialed media and public to attend proceedings.

The Netherlands case is a civil case on behalf of injured victims and affirms that the COVID ‘vaccine’ is a bioweapon and that genocide laws have been violated.

On August 20th, 2025 the Netherlands Court denied potential expert witnesses in the case. The potential witnesses were: Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, and Dr. Joseph Sansone.

Gates has claimed “coronavirus vaccines have been tested, found safe”. However, a recent explosive peer reviewed scientific journal article stated that the COVID ‘virus and vaccine’ violated the Biological Weapons Convention, and the FL World Council for Health declared COVID nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction, adding to the mountain of evidence that the COVID injections are a bioweapon.

To stay updated on this case in the Netherlands you can visit the website:

https://rechtoprecht.online/

A downloadable pdf and screenshot of the filing in English is below.

By this application, the applicants appeal against the decision of 20 August 2025 rendered by the District Court of Noord-Nederland with case number / application number: C/17/199273 / HA RK 25-17, as well as against the procedural decisions taken prior to that decision regarding the publicity of the oral hearing and the denial to the public and 'non-accredited journalists' of the opportunity to make images and sound recordings of the hearing.

REQUEST 1. 2. 3. 4. To grant, by way of interim relief, the immediate permission for the experts nominated by the applicants to present their expert opinions on this case before your court, either in person or via video link, using reports and factual material to be submitted by the experts in these proceedings. This is without any restriction regarding the publicity of these proceedings and with the possibility for all (international) journalists to take photos and videos of the hearing in order to truthfully report on it, and with the opportunity for the respondents to also hear other experts before your court; To set aside the order under appeal; To grant the applicants' request as submitted in the first instance; To order the respondents to pay the costs of both instances, all of this, to the extent permitted by law, provisionally enforceable.