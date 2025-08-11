The media reports that on Friday August 8, 2025, a 30 year old man shot up the CDC facility in Atlanta Georgia, and in the process killing a 33 year old police officer. Denied entry into the building, the man went across the street and opened fire. It is unclear whether the shooter shot himself or was shot by police at this time. The reports state that the shooter blamed the COVID 19 injection for his depression.

The CDC, Government, Pharmaceutical companies, mass media, and the healthcare industry, had falsely claimed COVID injections were safe and effective. There was a mass media campaign of terror and psychological manipulation. In many cases institutions have engaged in outright coercion to force the mRNA bioweapon injections. In some instances, denying college, employment, and even life saving transplants for the uninjected.

The late Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor that authored the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, which passed both Houses of Congress unanimously, and arguably the world’s leading legal authority on biological weapons, provided an affidavit for both my cases in Florida. The affidavit clearly states that mRNA injections are bioweapons and violate 18 USC 175 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS, and Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Increasingly, more public officials are telling the truth that mRNA injections and products are weapons of mass destruction. Representative Shane Mekeland introduced my bill, the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act in Minnesota. Recently, a Texas Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Doc Pete Chambers has stated that mRNA are bioweapons and he will stop all mRNA products in Texas if elected.

Resent research revealed in a press conference in Japan shows that of 21 million vaccinated people, there were over 600,000 that died from the shots. Professor Emeritus Murakami of Tokyo University of Science stated that this would equate to an under reporting factor of 41 for the U.S. VAERS data. This means that the 38,000 reported dead from VAERS would be multiplied by 41 to arrive at the total deaths of 1,580,000 in the U.S.

Importantly, these numbers are only for those that died shortly after getting the shots. Those dying of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, neurological disorders, autoimmune system, and a host of other complications are not included in those numbers. Edward Dowd suggested that there are around 5000 excess deaths a week in the United States linked to mRNA injections. This would mean 250,000 a year. These numbers will likely increase as complications from the injections accrue. As previously written:

Media companies generating most of their revenue from the pharmaceutical industry continue to lie and say the mRNA shots are safe and effective as more and more people get sick and die. In coverage of the unfortunate shooting, media outlets neglect to mention that the COVID injections are associated with mental health distress, including depression.

There is evidence suggesting that COVID injections also cause mental health disorders, and depression is one of them. According to one study:

COVID-19 vaccination increased the risks of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, and sleep disorders.

This is a salient point. If the alleged CDC shooter retaliated against the CDC because he believed he was depressed from the COVID injection, this may very well have been an accurate statement. Of course, depression could be a byproduct of physical illness from the COVID injections or feeling betrayed once he realized that he was lied to and may experience adverse health issues and a reduced lifespan from the injection.

The response from the CDC government union was predictable. The AP reported:

The American Federation of Government Employees, Local 2883, said the CDC and leadership of the Department of Health and Human Services must provide a “clear and unequivocal stance in condemning vaccine disinformation.”

It is not surprising that a government union that is unionizing against the taxpayers also calls for censorship and violating the First Amendment. It appears that there is an attempt to create a false dichotomy casting RFK Jr. as the villain for spreading vaccine misinformation. This pushes those against mass murder to defend RFK Jr. The problem is that RFK Jr. still has not removed deadly mRNA injections from the market and is funding self amplifying mRNA and recently promoted a ‘universal vaccine’ to mimic the immune system.

Of course, this shooting is a tragic event that led to an innocent police officer dying as well as the death of the shooter that was lashing out who was a victim of biological warfare. The irresponsibility of the media and their continued complicity in covering for the distribution of mRNA weapons of mass destruction being deployed against the public is part of the underlying cause of this incident.

Is the Government and media to blame for this shooting?

First, they terrorized people, then they lied to them, and to this day they continue to lie to people. Continuing to gaslight people that are depressed from the COVID injection or experiencing other injuries from the COVID injection, only exasperates the problem. As more people continue to get sick and die from complications of the COVID injections in the years to come, what will be the public response if Government, media, the healthcare industry, all continue to lie about what they have done. Same goes to all the churches that took money to promote the COVID shots.

Instead of blaming the victims and those that are trying to help, the media and government need to stop committing the crime, and work on remedying the damage they have done to the population.

President Trump needs to issue an Executive Order stopping all mRNA injections and products and enforce 18 USC 174 CH 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS. Trump needs to apologize to the American people and tell the truth that they were targeted with weapons of mass destruction.

If Trump does not do this then RFK Jr. needs to pull mRNA off the market immediately. Secretary Kenney, in his official capacity, has recently stated that the mRNA risks outweigh the benefit. If Secretary Kennedy continues to allow the distribution of mRNA shots when he has the power to pull them from the market, then that is criminal intent.

