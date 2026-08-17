All but seven house Republicans committed treason and voted for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The seven Republicans that did not commit treason are, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY); Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK); Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN); Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ); Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY); Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL); Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX.

The rest of the House Republicans that voted for the NDAA committed treason because the bill integrates U.S. military operations with the state of Israel. Section 219 mandates that the Pentagon appoint (be infiltrated with) an Executive Agent whose sole purpose is to integrate military technology between the two countries. The bill also requires the two countries to co-develop and share highly advanced military technology, which may include Artificial Intelligence (AI) warfare tools, drone countermeasures, cyber capabilities, and automated weapons systems. It also merges parts of the U.S. defense manufacturing industry with Israel’s for the purpose of joint weapons production.

Section 151 attacks the First Amendment and penalizes Americans that boycott Israel and Section 362 has an Israel loyalty test for federal contractors.

Section 622 of the Intelligence Act bill, which will come under the umbrella of the NDAA, forces the integration of the United States Intelligence gathering with the Israeli Intelligence apparatus. It even goes as far as mandating that the President tell Congress within 15 days why it is not sharing any specific intelligence with Israel.

Together, these sections of the NDAA and Intelligence Act bill are essentially an overthrow of the United States government, or what is left of it. It codifies the parasitic relationship between Israel and the United States and green lights the further destruction of the United States, which is the host country.

Currently the NDAA is stalled in the Senate, and once a version is passed in the Senate, the Reconciliation Committee will have to negotiate a unified bill, which both houses of Congress will then have to pass, and then the President sign before it becomes law. It would appear that Trump would have no problem signing this bill as his allegiance does at times seem to be to Israel more so than the United States. At a minimum he would be unlikely to veto a bill that ridiculously increases defense spending that he sought.

If these sections are not removed in the Reconciliation Committee and the bill passes both houses of Congress with this current language, the United States government will essentially have been overthrown. Forever enmeshed with Israel. Autonomy, gone.

This is not an abstract argument. The integration of U.S. and Israeli military and intelligence mean that the U.S. will be under Israeli control forever. Or at a minimum unable to act autonomously in its own interest. If the bill becomes law, it will limit both the President and Congress from acting independently and on behalf of Americans ever again. The entanglement will be permanent. Merging advanced military technology development, and intelligence operations, in a sense, is merging the two governments.

George Washington and other American founding fathers warned against entangling alliances. This is for a good reason. Entangling alliances can threaten sovereignty, i.e. self-government, and drag a country into unnecessary disastrous wars. Foreign wars inevitably lead to loss of liberty at home.

Israel already meddles in American elections. Israel openly assassinates civilians that it deems a threat. This legislation not only surrenders sovereignty it endangers the welfare and life of American citizens. Should the need arise, Congress could never declare war against Israel in the future.

How could it do so when the militaries and intelligence are integrated?

Israel will enhance its espionage and sabotage efforts it already carries out in the United States. This will green light Israel’s monitoring and potential assassination of American citizens.

This unconstitutional legislation seeks to legalize what arguably America’s greatest traitor, at least in the 20th century, Jonathan Pollard did. At the height of the Cold War, Pallard sold military secrets from the U.S. to Israel, who then sold them to the Soviet Union.

Democrats in the House largely opposed the NDAA. Some opposed it due to these sections ceding sovereignty to Israel. Some opposed it due to the disastrous Iran war. However, six Democrats crossed party lines to vote in favor of the bill. This allowed the bulk of Democrats to pretend they were against the NDAA, but make sure it passed.

Zionism is a cult much like Nazism was. To oppose Zionism does not mean that you oppose Jews any more than opposing Nazism meant that you opposed Germans. Patriotic Americans whether Christian or Jew have spoken out against this insanity. This obviously needs to continue and become more vocal.

The irrational thought patterns surrounding Israel are partly to blame. However, billions get sent to Israel in foreign aid each year and a good chunk of that money is sent back toward Congress in the form of bribes and blackmail, because once a politician accepts a bribe, they can always be blackmailed.

Assuming U.S. computerized elections aren’t totally fake, and that is a big assumption, then Republicans will have it rough in the midterms. True, redistricting may save them, but the humiliating defeat to Iran in an unnecessary unconstitutional war conducted on behalf of Israel, and outright treason are hardly a campaign platform. The only thing Republicans have going for them is that Democrats are crazy left-wing authoritarians.

Many would like to pretend this is not going on as it is embarrassing and don’t want to hurt Republicans with the midterms looming. Ignoring this is not very smart. Republicans should only get reelected if this language is stripped from the bill. They should be told that in no uncertain terms.

Applying pressure toward Congress is important. Congressional Switch Board: 202-224-3121.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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