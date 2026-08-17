Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11h

This is exactly why you can never trust any government. Maybe when the citizens see their children being carted off to fight Israel's wars to die for a perfectly useless purpose, they might get pissed.

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
11h

Dr. Sansone, thank you for your consistent drumbeat on this profoundly serious matter. All should be motivated to contact their representatives' offices immediately to oppose the NDAA, because it's an Israel-first and America-last piece of legislation.

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