I want to thank those of you that ordered my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, and shared it. If you like the book after reading it, please give it a 5 Star review on Amazon. Of course, only review if you’ve read it. If you did not like it, then silence is a virtue…..lol

The whole issue is to break through the shadow banning and censorship.

I just recorded an interview about the book with the great Tom Woods, PhD, and that should air Friday. I am also doing two interviews about the book tomorrow. One with Dan Schultz, Esq., of PrecinctStrategy.com, and the other with Clinton Ohlers, PhD, of Safeblood.com. These should also air this week.

In unrelated news there should also be some big announcements coming Thursday or Friday.

Thanks!

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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