Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Mark Gosine's avatar
Mark Gosine
10h

When I finish it.

So far reminds me of when I read, "The Devil and Karl Marx".

Need a soul scrubbing reading about the atrocities others can afflict on their fellow humans.

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Phil Segrave's avatar
Phil Segrave
8h

I gave your awesome book a 5-star rating on Amazon also.

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