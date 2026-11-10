I will be on Dr. Drew’s show live at 5 PM Eastern time discussing my new book, ‘Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul’.
Click on this Link or the Image Below to Watch.
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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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