#CTM Tonight
Topic: Psychopathic Authoritarianism
Start: 8:30pm CT
Store:
Guest:
• Dr. Joseph Sansone BA Psych, PhD Psych, MS
Website:
Book: https://link.amazon/B0dEK7ZXu
X: @PhdSansone
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Tel. Listen Line:
518-737-0001
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https://arkmidnight.com/stations/
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https://talkstreamlive.com/program/john_b_wells
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https://zutalk.com
(live & archives)
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https://x.com/JohnBWellsCTM
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