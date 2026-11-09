Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
1h

Excellent interview and concise dialog. I've always avoided people who are conflicted and/or authoritarian. I've often posed that authoritarian personalities are suffering from heavily constipated bowels, and the shit blockage has infiltrated their minds...

Jung defined the projection mystique to a tee. Many thanks to Jimmy Dore. Good on ya!

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2h

11-2-2026 - Jimmy Dore Show Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone on new book, “Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A disease of the Soul”

https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/11-2-2026-jimmy-dore-show-interviews

23:16 YouTube video

Dr Joseph Sansone 2026.11.09 Mon

https://substack.com/@josephsansone

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