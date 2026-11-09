In case you missed it live, this is my interview on the Jimmy Dore Show on 11-2-2026 We discussed my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. I want to thank everybody that has taken the time to write a review. Greatly appreciated!
Click This Link or the Image Below to watch the Interview:
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
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Excellent interview and concise dialog. I've always avoided people who are conflicted and/or authoritarian. I've often posed that authoritarian personalities are suffering from heavily constipated bowels, and the shit blockage has infiltrated their minds...
Jung defined the projection mystique to a tee. Many thanks to Jimmy Dore. Good on ya!
11-2-2026 - Jimmy Dore Show Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone on new book, “Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A disease of the Soul”
https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/11-2-2026-jimmy-dore-show-interviews
23:16 YouTube video
Dr Joseph Sansone 2026.11.09 Mon
https://substack.com/@josephsansone