11-2-2026 - Jimmy Dore Show Interviews Dr. Joseph Sansone on new book, “Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A disease of the Soul”

In case you missed it live, this is my interview on the Jimmy Dore Show on 11-2-2026 We discussed my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. I want to thank everybody that has taken the time to write a review. Greatly appreciated!

Click This Link or the Image Below to watch the Interview:

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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